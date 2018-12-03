Rolex S.A respects your right to privacy and is committed to maintaining your confidence and trust. The details you provide through this website will not be used to send unsolicited email, and will not be sold to a third party. The Rolex Milgauss holds a special position fake rolex watches within the Oyster collection. It is the Geneva-based manufacturer’s first watch with resistance to strong magnetic fields thanks to its shield made of ferromagnetic materials . The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Milgauss is a wristwatch model introduced by Rolex in 1956 with model number 6541. The Milgauss was designed as an antimagnetic watch specifically for those who worked in power plants, medical facilities and research labs (like CERN in Geneva) [citation needed] where electromagnetic fields can cause havoc [clarification needed] with the timing of a watch. The Rolex Milgauss, for an antimagnetic watch, surely has a magnetic charm. The first Milgauss came out in 1956, and although it was popular during the 1960s and 1970s, Rolex made only two models and in small quantities. The Milgauss began with the lightning bolt hand, and has it today, but when the second iteration (ref. 1019) adopted a straight seconds hand, interest in the Milgauss dropped to the point where Rolex eventually decided to stop producing it. Product Description This Rolex Milgauss 116400GV 40mm is new comes with box fake rolex milgauss watches and papers. Find great deals on eBay for rolex milgauss. Shop with confidence. An interesting Rolex watch based on scientific and engineering watches from the 1950s. The most important feature is the watch’s highly antimagnetic case. Retail price of the Rolex Milgauss watch . Buy Rolex Milgauss Blue Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch 116400GV and other Wrist Watches at Amazon.com. Our wide selection is eligible for free shipping and free returns. The Rolex Milgauss watch, first released in 1956 for scientists working near locations of high magnetic energy, is known for its ability to withstand the effects of magnetic fields.