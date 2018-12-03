Electronic Power Steering Market Report 2025 Growth Outlook by Emerging Technologies and Risk Factors

3th December, 2018- Electronic Power Steering Market Research Report (2018-2025) Provides In-Depth Analysis by Scope, Growth Rate, Driving Factors, Competitive Situation, Top Manufacturers and Upcoming Trends. Electronic Power Steering Market report split global into several key Regions which mainly includes Market Overview, Table of Content, List of Figures and Applications. Electronic Power Steering Market Growing at Higher CAGR Rate of XX% in 2018-2025.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Electronic Power Steering in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Electronic Power Steering market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ZF Friedrichshafen

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

TRW Automotive (ZF Group)

JTEKT Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mobis

Thyssenkrupp

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

MS

HPS

EPS

EHPS

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The electronic power steering market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the years to come, owing to the logistic and fuel efficiency it offers as well as its major application in all automobiles. Power steering systems supplement the torque that the driver applies to the steering wheel. EPS system manages the assistance at certain speed such as less assistance at higher speeds and more assistance at lower vehicle speed, which helps in eliminating many HPS components such as drive belt, hoses, pump, fluid and pulley. Eps enhances the efficiency of the car by reducing the fuel consumption due to low energy utilization in electric power steering system. Dissimilar from a hydraulic power steering system, the EPS incessantly helps in driving a hydraulic pump. EPS system powers the motor when required, which is also among one of the efficiency advantages of an EPS system. This results in reduced vehicle fuel consumption. The fastest application segment of APS has been observed in larger sedans and light trucks. The market can be segmented based on components such as Steering wheel, column (motor), torque sensor, ECU and steering gear.

Electric power steering system has evolved and surpassed the hydraulic steering owing to the various long term benefits it offers. EPS requires less maintenance and is less in weight as well as is durable, which helps in getting better response at different speeds and hence a smooth driving experience. Power Steering is especially crucial for the cars that have engine in front and there is a lot of weight on the front wheels. Europe and Japan are the main regions where EPS is used extensively. China is the largest market of EPS. Key players of the electronic power steering market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive systems, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive systems, JTEKT Corporation, Infineon Technologies & TRW Automotive. The aforementioned market players through continuous R&D endeavors focuses on building a wide distribution network that supports the overall coupling market to report significant growth over the forecast period. Companies through strategic expansions & mergers & acquisitions have been trying to cater large volume of customers with steel couplings that are cost-effective and high quality.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis By Regulatory Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis By Service Type Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis By Equipment Type Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis By Service Contract Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis By Service Provider Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis By End-User Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Electronic Power Steering Companies Company Profiles Of The Electronic Power Steering Industry

