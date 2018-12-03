Cloud Applications Market worth $66.44 Billion by 2019

The report “Cloud Applications Market by Type (Analytics, CRM, Finance and Accounting, Content management, Collaboration, eCommerce, HCM, ERP, PPM, Procurement and Distribution, Legal and Risk Management, Other Applications) – Global Forecast to 2019”, defines and segments the cloud applications market into various segments. This report also provides an in-depth analysis and forecasting of global market size. The global cloud applications market is expected to grow from $30.43 billion in 2014 to $66.44 billion by 2019, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2014 to 2019.

The report categorizes the market into following sub-segments:

On the basis of types:

• Analytics

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Content management

• Collaboration

• Ecommerce

• Human capital management (HCM)

• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

• Project and portfolio management (PPM)

• Procurement and distribution

• Legal and risk management

• Finance and Accounting

• Other industry specific applications

On the basis of end users:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Businesses

On the basis of vertical:

• Banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail

• Government

• Oil and Gas

• Discrete Manufacturing

• Healthcare and life science

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

On the basis of region:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

Increased need of big data analysis, deployment of cloud solutions and services along with demand for mobility is the key technological trend today shaping the data applications market. In the era of big data, the size of enterprise data on cloud is increasing and is resulting into higher demand for cloud based data management services. This report analyzes the growth trends in the cloud applications market for the next four to five years.

This report identifies the key driving factors, restraints, challenges, and opportunities which are impacting this market and shaping the future roadmap. The report also focuses on key adoption trends, future opportunities, and business cases in this market. MarketsandMarkets expects that increased adoption of cloud based solutions across various industry verticals will drive this market towards high growth rate.

The cloud applications market is broadly segmented by types: Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Finance and Accounting, Content management, Collaboration, ecommerce, Human capital management (HCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Project and portfolio management (PPM), Procurement and distribution, Legal and risk management, Other industry specific application; By vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), education, retail, telecommunication & IT, healthcare & life sciences, government, discrete manufacturing, oil & gas, media & entertainment, and others; By regions: North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LA), Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Various assumptions have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise of this market. Some of the key assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.

The cloud Applications research report will help the market leaders/new entrants/vendors in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into types, which covers this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.

• This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisition. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 key players in this market.

Browse 75 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 139 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cloud Applications Market by Type (Analytics, CRM, Finance and Accounting, Content management, Collaboration, eCommerce, HCM, ERP, PPM, Procurement and Distribution, Legal and Risk Management, Other Applications) – Global Forecast to 2019”.

