Blued App launches Episode 2 of ‘Still About Section 377’ Season 2

A gay social networking app, Blued, today launched Episode 2 of web series ‘Still About Section 377’ Season 2 on their app. In association with production house Dancing Shiva, this GBTQ based series is live on Blued App and later will be published on YouTube.

Mumbai-based fashion photographer, writer and director, Amit Khanna launched the Episode 1 of the series in September this year and received a tremendous response from audiences, geared up with more episodes. The Blued app aims to strengthen and spread awareness about the LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex) community by associating with platforms that cater to masses for a broader outreach. Blued’s recent campaign, #whatsnext377 has focused onto bring the change in society and drive people from LGBTQ community to further fight for the actual rights i.e equal civil partnership laws that are applicable to a heterosexual couple.

Amit Khanna who plays the central protagonist along with other cast members Gulshan Nain, Ankit Bhatia, Mustafa Shaikh, Yash Yogi, Gunjan Malhotra and Gaurav Mishra. The crux of this season revolves around an urban gay couple who land up in a village in order to convince one of the partners family to accept them. The journey flows here with various emotions – funny, happy, sad and set of highs and lows.

You can watch the First Episode here.

Speaking on the launch, Yu Jun – Country Manager, Blued India said “LGBTQI community has faced harshness multiple times from the society. With the abolishment of Section377, this community is and should be looked upon as equals with laws similar to a heterosexual couple. At Blued, we celebrate these different orientations. We are glad to have partnered with Amit for his webseries, ‘Still about Section 377’ to help raise the community’s united opinion, educate those who still don’t accept the community and drive away the stigma of being a homosexual.’

He further added, “Through our recent campaign, we allow people to come forward, stand together and celebrate their sexuality in a democratic country like India.”

Speaking at the event, Amit Khanna said, “Love is a beautiful emotion which must be expressed freely and not be restricted on the basis of gender. Our series ‘Still about section 377’ season 2 highlights the issues LGBTQ community go through in India on a daily basis. The web-series is the first of its kind, revolutionary series that highlights the transgender issues. Associating with Blued App, will give our series the unity and a voice this community needs especially in India and more importantly, the support that we can gather from the international communities to help us in educating those with a stigma of homosexuality.”

The web series ‘Still about section 377’ Season 2 is an important content for the world as it aims to break prejudices and brings in light the reality of the LGBTQ community.