Biodiesel Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Biodiesel Market (by feedstock (animal fat, waste vegetable oil, algae, jatropha and others), application (automotive fuel, power generation, solvent, cement manufacturing, cleaning, heating oil)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Biodiesel. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Biodiesel cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Biodiesel growth factors.

The forecast Biodiesel Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Biodiesel on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global biodiesel market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.5% and 4.0% during 2017-2023 and reach USD 43.26 billion by 2023.

Biodiesel is a renewable transportation fuel consisting of fatty acid methyl esters, generally produced by transesterification of vegetable oils and animal fats. Biodiesel is an alternative fuel similar to conventional fossil diesel. Almost all biodiesel is produced using base catalyzed transesterification as it is the most economical process requiring only low temperature and pressures. Biodiesel has many environmental beneficial properties such as carbon neutral, renewable source of energy, and density of biodiesel fuel. Biodiesel fuels are used in wide varieties of applications ranging from fuel to power generation and solvents & cement manufacturing.

The global biodiesel market was sized over USD 32.95 billion in 2015. The global biodiesel market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.5% and 4.0% during 2017-2023 and reach USD 43.26 billion by 2023. The global biodiesel market is primarily driven by the motives of concerns about greenhouse gas emissions and global climate change coupled with desire for renewable and sustainable energy sources. Moreover, increasing demand for biodiesel fuels form end user applications such as railway, aircraft, marine, heating oil, cleaning and generators will drive the global biodiesel market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for biodiesel fuel to replace conventional fossil fuel in commercial, automotive and power generation is anticipated to drive the biodiesel market globally over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices required for the production of biodiesel and unavailability of raw materials will restrain the growth of global biodiesel market. Nevertheless, increasing investment in R&D activities from government in the feedstock and growing focus in developing domestic & more secure fuel supplies from key players will bring more opportunities in the biodiesel market globally over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the biodiesel market by feedstock, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on feedstock includes animal fat, waste vegetable oil, algae, jatropha and others. Moreover, the global biodiesel market based on application is segmented as automotive fuel, power generation, solvent & cement manufacturing, cleaning, heating oil and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Green Earth Fuels, LLC, ACCIONA Energy, American Energy Producer, China Biodiesel International Holding, Crimson Renewable Energy, Deerfield Energy, Imperium Renewables, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Neste Corp., BIOX Corp., and Cargill Inc.

