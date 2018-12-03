ASTPP Announced to Offer Rewards to Its Crowdfunding Contributors

ASTPP is a well known name in the VoIP industry. It is a powerful open source VoIP billing solution. This solution is used by all different types of VoIP service providers to automate their billing operations. The ASTPP is compatible with all different types of VoIP solutions such as, IP PBX, class 4 softswitch, class 5 softswitch, etc. This open source VoIP billing software has been managed and maintained officially by an Indian IT company since 2013.

This IT company has been spending required resources to keep this solution going and matching pace with user demand and technological changes. Recently, this ASTPP maintainer company has launched the crowdfunding campaign. This campaign is launched to receive possible funds to support ongoing operations to assure this software stay up to date and always have the competitive edge.

Recently, the spokesperson of the ASTPP community and the official maintainer company has shared that the official maintainers of this company will provide some interesting and beneficial rewards to the professionals and businesses that make a donation to the launched ASTPP crowdfunding campaign.

As per the shared details, the ASTPP has created different possible contribution lists. The donations start at 25 USD and followed by 50, 100, 200 and 500 USD. The people and businesses that donate 50 USD or more will get some interesting benefits and rewards from the ASTPP community maintainers. In fact, the rewards are based on the amount donated by the company. A quick detail of the announced reward is listed below:

• US $50 donation will get featured on the contributor page of the ASTPP community

• US $100 donation will receive a Contributor Reward – Silver

• US $200 donation will receive a Contributor Reward – Gold

• US $500 donation will receive a Contributor Reward – Platinum

As per the shared details, all different contributors will get featured on the contributor page of the ASTPP community. This will give a lot of benefits from a marketing point of view as the ASTPP is used by more than 10,000 businesses all across the world and it has the most proactive community with thousands of users. Getting featured on the contributor page will give exposure in front of all businesses and professionals that use the ASTPP: Open source VoIP Billing solution.

The spokesperson of the company also shared that the official maintainers of the ASTPP will run various email marketing campaigns in which they will feature the name of the company and the person who contribute to the ASTPP Crowdfunding Campaign. It means the early contributors to this crowdfunding campaign will get benefited with the multiple featured programs.

“We would like to benefit everyone that contributes to empower the ASTPP solution. They can donate directly in this crowdfunding campaign or can help us to reach more people that can contribute to this crowdfunding campaign by sharing the news, blogs, social share, etc. We will reward all with possible rewards”, shared spokesperson of this community.

To know more details about the ASTPP crowdfunding campaigns and related rewards, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/astpp-open-source-voip-billing-solution