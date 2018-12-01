Godrej Platinum Okhla – Luxurious Apartments with Great Location Advantages

Godrej Properties welcomes you to Godrej Platinum Okhla its pre-launch project to enjoy modern and luxurious living for the home buyers. This flagship development is stretched over 5 acres of luxurious group housing development in Okhla and it is going to have 2, 3 and 4 BHK units. No matter how big your family is, these homes are designed for large and small families with plenty of location advantages and amenities. The region of Delhi NCR has been developed at a rapid speed and this new project is known to have presence of well-known industries around. The builder promises to make it a world-class township and residential property.

Godrej Okhla is a first world-class development from Godrej Properties in New Delhi and third in NCR. Godrej Okhla Phase 1 is located at a very promising location connecting Greater Kailash to Mathura. It is known to connect parts of South Delhi on Mathura Road and it is also expected to see great infrastructure development location advantages. It is also going to offer ample connectivity to Jasola, Faridabad, Central Delhi and Noida.

Key Amenities at your doorstep

Godrej Okhla project in New Delhi is covered with all the world-class amenities for the home buyers, including gymnasium, swimming pool, security guards, CCTV surveillance, playground, firefighting systems, parks, 100% power backup, garden, alarm systems, high speed lifts, sun decks, indoor games, crèche, and outdoor games, and Wi-Fi enabled campus with a lot of features that you can enjoy in this residence.

Key Features in Godrej New project

• Spacious and large rooms

• Long and wide balconies

• Ample sunlight and ventilation

• Weather resistant walls

• Awesome interior

• Branded furniture and fittings

• Marble flooring

• Lush green landscapes

• Wi-Fi complex

• Shopping malls, theaters, banks, and ATMs nearby,

• Smooth availability of public transport

Godrej Platinum is a world-class residential project designed by best architects in the country to offer luxurious housing to the buyers. You can now enjoy the homely feeling here and you can get a lot of convenience from this reputed developer. You can definitely invite your relatives and friends to your home and flaunt your personality and lifestyle. It is known to be the great creation from Godrej Properties and will gain a lot of appreciation from the home buyers. It has great chances of improvement in prices so it will have great benefit for all the residents to invest in this project.

This flagship project consists of a huge range of configurations in Delhi in residential units and it has spacious rooms to move freely. Okhla has been developing rapidly and have a lot of industries developed which demand a lot of employees due to which it will be a great demand for residential units. Godrej Okhla is known to be beneficial for the residents. Godrej Properties has been developing world-class commercial, residential and township developments stretched over 14 million sq. meters in 12 major cities of India. Godrej Properties brings the philosophy of sustainability, innovation and excellence to the industry.

