Boat Building And Repairing Global Market

Self-sailing boats are a new trend in the boat building and repairing industry. Software of self-sailing boats allow these boats to independently move from point-to-point, avoiding obstacles and working with other boats along the way. Boat building companies are getting ready to build self-sailing boats and ships for commercial purpose using robotics technology. Roboat, a project by researchers from MIT, Delft University of Technology and Wageningen University and Research to build a fleet of autonomous canal-going vessels is investing in building day vessels.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE BOAT BUILDING AND REPAIRING MARKET AT $58 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. This can be attributed to technologically advanced infrastructure to facilitate exports and imports, low-cost communications and access to potential new customers in this region.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global boat building and repairing market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, robotics skill is rapidly being used by the boatbuilding companies. Proficiency is increase by this technology. The boatbuilding process is also restructured. Robots use 3D camera sensor and system on chip (SoC) technologies to program soldering, blasting, painting, heavy lifting, pipe cleaning, inspection in a boatyard.

Brunswick Corporation was the largest player in the global boat building and repairing market in 2017, with revenues of $4.5 billion in 2016. Brunswick Corporation’s growth strategy aims at tapping into international markets through mergers and acquisitions and manufacturing and distributing products globally with local styling.

The boat building and repairing market is segmented into Military Boat Building Repairing; Commercial Boat Building Repairing.

Military Boat Building And Repairing establishments manufacture and repair dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats and inflatable rubber boats used in military operations.

Commercial Boat Building And Repairing establishments manufacture and repair dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats and inflatable rubber boats used for commercial operations.

