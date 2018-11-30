Unbelievable Deals on RESTOP Privacy Shelters

Portable cover makes perfect restroom or shower enclosure for outdoor enthusiasts.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – With the holiday season underway, shoppers can take advantage of great deals on RESTOP’s most popular privacy shelters for the outdoor lovers on their list. The enclosures, available in original gray and a camo pattern, are perfect for using RESTOP’s portable restroom solutions, changing, or rinsing off with the optional NEMO Helio shower after a long day outside.

Through December 13, 2018, buyers can get deep discounts and free shipping on the two shelters:

• RS500 Privacy Shelter: Made of an opaque gray material and closed with a lockable zipper, this sturdy, collapsible shelter affords complete privacy. It features quick connect joints for easy set up and break down and folds into a convenient hands-free carrying case. It’s also available with an optional NEMO Helio shower. During the holiday sale, the portable shelter is just $99, regularly $125.

• RS500 CAMO: For those who want the added benefits of camouflage, this camo version of the original privacy shelter blends in with the natural surroundings to avoid unwanted attention. Complete with stakes and guide lines for easy set-up and a camo carrying case for reduced visibility during transport, this shelter is just $99, marked down from $140.

From the leader in sanitation and hygiene, RESTOP’s enclosures are ideal for hikers, campers, boaters, travelers, anglers, athletes and more who want the convenience and peace of mind from a portable private outhouse.

To take advantage of these holiday specials, the products can be purchased through the RESTOP website at www.Restop.com.

About RESTOP

RESTOP is a division of American Innotek, a privately-held company. RESTOP specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative, portable human waste disposal products. Its manufacturing facility is located in Southern California. For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com.

