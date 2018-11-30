Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) Market worth $9,087.4 Million by 2019

The report “Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Solution (Siem, Policy and Compliance, Forensic and Incident Investigation, Device Vulnerability Assessment, Application Vulnerability Assessment), by Services, by End Users, & by Verticals – Global Forecast to 2019”, defines and segments the security and vulnerability management market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the technology roadmap and adoption trends.

[136 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the security and vulnerability management market to grow from $5,472.2 million in 2014 to $9,087.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The research is a comprehensive study of the global market solutions and services. The report forecasts the revenues and trends for security and vulnerability management in the following sub-markets:

On the basis of solutions:

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Policy and Compliance

• Forensics and Incident Investigation

• Device Vulnerability Assessment

• Application Vulnerability Assessment

On the basis of services:

• Consulting

• Support

• Integration

On the basis of end users:

• Enterprises

• Small and Medium Business (SMB)

On the basis of verticals:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Defense

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Others

On the basis of regions:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

The increasing growth of cyber-crimes and the associated risks have forced organizations of all sizes to focus more on information security.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204180861

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the security and vulnerability management market by solution into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), policy and compliance, forensics and incident investigation, device vulnerability assessment, and application vulnerability assessment. The report also segments the market into services such as consulting, support, and integration. It is segmented by type of end users into Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and enterprises. The security and vulnerability management market is also segmented by type of verticals into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others; and by region into North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

The major force driving this market is the massive movement of enterprises toward cloud technologies. The low costs involved in the cloud infrastructure have led to the increasing adoption of cloud technologies by enterprises and SMBs around the world. The concerns over cloud security are rapidly on the rise as well. Thus, companies across the globe are making huge investments in the security market in the near future. The cases of cyber threats to enterprise networks have led to severe financial losses in the past decade. The rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has given rise to new vulnerabilities. These factors have resulted in an increasing demand for security and vulnerability management solutions to detect, prevent, and diagnose severe cyber threats.

The security and vulnerability management solution providers are consolidating their grounds in the highly competitive market through new product/service developments to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility. Companies in the market are building up strategic partnerships to combine individual offerings into a multi-faceted solution suite for expanding customer bases.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the security and vulnerability management market to grow from $5,472.2 million in 2014 to $9,087.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. In terms of regions, NA is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution, while APAC is expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

Browse 72 market data tables and 44 figures spread through 136 pages and in-depth TOC on “Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Solution (Siem, Policy and Compliance, Forensic and Incident Investigation, Device Vulnerability Assessment, Application Vulnerability Assessment), by Services, by End Users, & by Verticals – Global Forecast to 2019″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/security-vulnerability-management-market-204180861.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com