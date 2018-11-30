New Report Shares Details about theFruit Water Market Forecast upto 2024

Fruit water refers to the water having a combination of fruits, vegetables, and herbs immersed in it. It has a fruit flavor with no calories, thus consumed to gain better health. Fruit water has emerged as a healthy and tasty way to keep the body hydrated. Not just hydrated, fruit water also enhances the flavor without adding any chemical or excess sugar. Fruit water is a rich source of anti-oxidants and vitamins that are released through various fruits and vegetables infused in it. Some of the health benefits of fruit water includes high content of vitamins and minerals which keeps body hydrated, remove toxins from the body, good for digestive system, support immune system, reduce muscle fatigue, and release fat cells for water weight loss. Fruit water has become a new and rising trend among the health drinks.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fruit-water-market.html

Global Fruit Water Market: Market Segmentation

The global fruit water market is segmented on the basis of product category, form, flavors, packaging and region. Based on product category, fruit water is segmented into sweetened water and unsweetened water. On the basis of form, fruit water market is segmented into natural and organic form. On the basis of flavors, fruit water market is segmented into white grape, mango, aloe vera, pineapple, coconut, and others. On the basis of packaging, global fruit water market is segmented into plastic bottles, cans, tetra packs, and pouches. Fruit water market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores and others such as vending machines, cash and carry retailers etc.

Global Fruit Water Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fruit water market is segmented into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for fruit water. Rising health consciousness and increasing demand of natural fruit flavors that enhance the taste and are free of artificial ingredients, preservatives and high sugar, is one of the factor contributing significantly to the high market share of fruit water in North America. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market during the reviewed period.

Global Fruit Water Market: Growth Drivers

Fruit water market is expected to witness modest growth during the next couple of years. It is expected to be driven by its health benefits, antioxidants properties, nutritional value, and better taste. The trend of clean label and natural flavors in the food & beverages has provided a significant boost to the growth of fruit water market. The rapid growth is further supported by various macro-economic factors such as population growth, recovered GDP, and increased disposable income that elevated the demand of fruit water. Rapid urbanization coupled with the changing life-style, change in taste and preferences, change in eating habits, along with the growing awareness level regarding health benefits of fruit water is fueling the growth of global fruit water market. However, rising cost of raw materials and the issues pertaining to the stability and sustainability of natural flavors over synthetic flavors are some of the factors challenging the growth of fruit water market. Food technologist and companies in this market are continuously involved in research & development activities to innovate and introduce new variants of fruit water that can enhance the taste and nutritional value attached to it.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16220

Global Fruit Water Market: Players

Some of the global key players in the fruit water market includes The Coca-Cola Company, Zpirit Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Clearly Food & Beverage Company, Ltd, Hint Inc., Adirondack beverages, Inc., Prystine Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc., among others. Companies in the global fruit water market are focusing upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.