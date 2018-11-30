Motorcoats Offering Excellent Car Detailing And Coating Services

14 November 2018, DELHI: Motorcoats is a company offering car detailing and car coating services. For instance, it can help spruce up all brands of cars including XUV 500 and Sonata.

More details about the company were revealed to the public by its top executives in a press meet organized in the city recently.

“Motorcoats is an emerging name in coating technology which has amazed the industry with world-class nano-technology products from Japan which provide long lasting and efficient results. Our premium range of coating products has surely brought a revolution in the industry via matchless affordability and quality. We ensure that all our products are professionally developed, well-researched, and quality checked at multiple levels to meet the interior and exterior maintenance needs of new age vehicles. Our main focus is to deliver stunning visual impact, maximum durability, protection from daily wear and tear and against harsh weather conditions,” said an executive.

Motorcoats is the popular choice because of a number of reasons. Authentic crystal ceramic coating provides excellent results. It offers appreciable and high-quality protection and gloss. It is easy to use consuming less effort and time. There is no need for expensive cleaners/ detergents and shampoos. The process of disinfection by the company kills 99% of germs and gets rid of bad odours.

The XUV 500 is a special car. It has a six-speed torque converter. To keep it in good condition, care must be taken like removing grime, oil stains and dirt. Motorcoats specializes in the tedious process of car cleaning. The company offers two kinds of coating- ceramic and glass coating. Coating lasts for 6 to 7 months and is based on Japanese technology. A wax and shine will last only for 1 to 2 months. Wax also causes paint to rust. Enjoy the shine of the car by using a glass coating.

Prior to this process, the car must undergo deep cleaning. Leave this job to Motorcoats who are professionals in offering services like conducting a detergent and shampoo wash off your car to remove dirt from windows and tires. They also clean cabin and floor of the car and shampoo all floor mats and carpets. Detailing will be completed by vacuuming interiors and disinfecting it. Thus the company offers auto detailing business in Delhi.

If you own a Sonata car, Motorcoats can be relied upon to remove stains and smudges on it. The company takes care of the detailing services for the car. It offers to wax, washing and cleaning services for your car. It provides car coating which gives a superior look to the car. It uses a coating material, which binds to your car paint and provides a shine. This coating lasts for 6 months, compared to 40 days offered by a car wax. The company offers both glass and ceramic coating. Both will help your cars to glow. Before coating, you must get your car detailed.

