Middle East And Africa Feeding Systems Market expected to register a promising CAGR of 6% during the period (2018 -2023)- Market Data Forecast

Feeding Systems Market Overview

Feeding systems are designed to efficiently manage nutritional requirements of animal husbandry and other business related to it. The main reason for installation of these systems is to automate the entire process of feeding the animals along with cost reduction.

Augmenting size of dairy farms worldwide, rising focus of companies on technological advancements in the feeding management coupled with new product launches, and considerable cost savings related to the adoption of feeding systems are the key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the aforementioned forecast period.

The primary restraint for the growth of the market is the paucity of trained professionals to handle numerous types feeding systems and high upfront cost involved in the installation of automated feeding systems. Currently, there is an inadequate supply of trained professionals in the livestock industry.

Feeding Systems Market Forecast Report (2018-2023)

Middle East and Africa Feeding Systems Market size was around USD 79.05 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 105.84 million by 2023. It captures 8% of the global market.

Feeding Systems Market Segmentation

The Middle East and Africa Feeding Systems market is segmented on the basis of application, offering, system type, and region. By offering, the market has been categorized into hardware, software, and service. Various factors, like enhanced performance of these hardware and software systems, standardization of hardware and software systems, and reduced time and cost related to the feeding management are incentivizing the livestock owners to adopt various types of feeding systems. The hardware offering category is projected to command the feeding systems market during the aforementioned forecast period. By application, the market has been categorized into dairy farm, poultry farm, swine farm, and equine farm. The swine farm application category of the feeding systems market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period. The high growth of this application category is due to the growing adoption of automated feeding systems like liquid feeding systems and dry feeding systems on swine farms for feeding livestock. By type, the market has been categorized into rail guided system, conveyor belt system, and self-propelled system. Manual feeding of livestock is very costly and time-consuming process because of the large-scale labour involved in it. Hardware and software feeding solutions enable automatic identification of livestock and data capturing, resulting in accurate and quick tracking of livestock and their feeding.

By geography, the Middle East and Africa Feeding Systems market has been categorized into Middle East and Africa. UAE and Nigeria are projected to lead this regional market during the forecast period.

Major Players:

The major companies dominating this market for its products and services are

Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands)

DeLaval Holding AB (Sweden)

Lely Holding S.A.R.L (Netherlands)

Cormall AS (Denmark)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Providers of software and services for feeding systems are

Agrologic Ltd (Israel)

Cormall AS (Denmark)

Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc. (Canada)

DairyMaster (Ireland)

