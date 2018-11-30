Jingle Bell Favorites – Dubai Opera

Commence your Christmas countdown with Jingle Bell Favorites: The Ultimate Festive Season Celebration. Prepare to don those Santa hats and ring the Christmas bells! The air may very well be cold outdoors nevertheless it will probably be hotter when the series of shows begins. Get extra information about Jingle Bell Favorites

From December 13-15, 2018,Dubai Opera will present this season’s extravaganza featuring an array of Christmas carols and well-known vacation classics. This is the third straight year of this seasonal presentation with a total of 6 shows to love. Book your tickets online or go to the nearest Virgin Megastore.

Just just like the past shows, you’ll be able to anticipate live music performances in the London Concert Orchestra along with the Capital Voices Choir carried out by Freddie Tanner. They’re going to be joined by famous West End singers: Alison Jiear and Matt Tiny. Alison is actually a well known cabaret and music performer from London. She is identified for her rendition of your song “I Just Wanna Dance” from “Jerry Springer: The Opera.” As for Matt, he has appeared because the most important vocal soloist on tours “We’ll Meet Again”, “White Christmas” as well as the BT Christmas Concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

To add extra cheer for the Christmas showcase, there are going to be a unique efficiency by the GEMS Choir. A total of 48 students from GEMS schools will blend their voices using the Edinburgh-based Capital Voices. The London Concert Orchestra Show Band is one of United Kingdom’s most versatile music group which has presented higher quality performances throughout the years.

When enjoying the Jingle Bells Favorites, you may also appreciate scrumptious Christmas treats in the Opera Café. Parents and their youngsters are invited to sing and dance along the aisles although listening to their preferred Christmas carols for example Jingle Bells, Frosty the Snowman, Silent Evening, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Jingle Bell Rock, Baby It is Cold Outside, Let It Snow, Winter Wonderland, Last Christmas and numerous far more familiar tunes.

You can find morning, matinee, and evening performances with dates and schedules as follows:

• December 13, at 8:00 PM

• December 14, at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

• December 15, at 2:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Ticket costs, categories, and seat availability for the performances in the Dubai Opera are all obtainable on the Virgin Ticketing website.For those who plan to buy the tickets online, Virgin Megastore accepts all major bank cards. They even accept cash on delivery. So hurry up, pay a visit to the nearest Virgin Megastore or book your tickets online. An unforgettable Christmas experience awaits you as well as your family!