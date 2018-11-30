Industrial Nitric Acid Market : Research Analysis by Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Regions

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled Industrial Nitric Acid Market.which examines the Industrial Nitric Acid and offers critical insights for the next ten years. Based on the findings specified in the report, the market is expected to witness lucrative demand from increasing end-use sectors as well as chemical industries. These factors are projected to drive the global Industrial Nitric Acid.

The market for nitric acid was mainly driven by fertilizer industry. Nitric acid is used in manufacturing of ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate which finds application in fertilizers. Ammonium nitrate is also used in manufacturing of urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) which is used as fertilizer solution and in explosives. Ammonium nitrate is also used as blasting and explosives agent in various applications. Calcium ammonium nitrate is used in manufacturing of fertilizers solutions. Adipic acid is one of the applications which use nitric acid during manufacturing process. Adipic acid is used in manufacturing of nylon 6,6. Nylon 6,6 is used in various end-user industries such as automotive, textiles and tire among others. Nitric acid is also used as an intermediate in manufacturing of toluene diisocyanate (TDI).

Industrial Nitric Acid Market Dynamics :

The concentrated nitric acid market was valued at USD 21.11 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Concentrated nitric acid is mainly used in the production of nitrogen fertilizers, explosives pesticides, polyurethane foams, synthetic rubbers, and elastomers. Concentrated nitric acid also acts as an oxidizer in rocket propellants and dye intermediate. The growing demand for polyurethane foams in automotive, building & construction, and furniture industries is projected to boost the demand for concentrated nitric acid in the coming years

Industrial Nitric Acid Market Forecast:

The global nitric acid market size was valued at USD 12.51 billion in 2016. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.8% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing use of the product in the chemical and fertilizer industries is likely to stoke market growth. Surging demand for ammonium nitrate as a fertilizer in the agriculture industry is further estimated to propel the market..

Industrial Nitric Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

The key companies operating in the concentrated nitric acid market are Agrium Inc. (Canada), CF Industries (US), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd. (India), Hanwha Corporation (South Korea), Koch Fertilizers LLC (US), LSB Industries Inc. (US), National Chemical Group (Russia), OCI N.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Stock Co. Ltd. (China), Ube Industries (Japan), and Yara International (Norway).

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S

Canada Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK

Eastern Europe

CIS APAC China

India

Japan

Australia

Others Latin America Argentina

Brazil

Others

