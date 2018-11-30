Global Cement Industry Overview and SWOT Analysis

According to Goldstein Research, global cement market is expected to reach USD 7.4 trillion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2016-2024. Rise in the construction and building activities is one of the major drivers fuelling the global cement market growth. “Global Cement Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed global cement industry overview. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, Portland cement accounted for over 58.0% of total market share in 2016 owing to its cost effectiveness and extensive use for wide applications as compared to other cement types. Global cement market is largely dominated by the Asia Pacific with a market share of 54.0% in 2016 owing to the presence of largest cement producing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Cement Market can be segmented as follows:

Based on Product Type

• Hydraulic Cement

• Ordinary Portland Cement

• Cement Clinkers

• White Cement

• Aluminous Cement

• Geo-Polymer Cement

• Other Cement (Puzzolona Lime Cement, Slag-Lime Cement, Supersulfated Cement)

Based on End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Region

• North America Cement Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Europe Cement Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• The Middle East And Africa Cement Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Latin America Cement Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Asia Pacific Cement Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest Of The World Cement Market Analysis, 2016-2024

Based on geography, India has second largest cement industry all over the world, with production of around 425 million tons in 2017, and by 2025 India is expected to reach the cement production capacity of 550 million tons ,according to our “Indian cement industry analysis 2016-2024”

Various factors are impacting the growth of cement industry such as rising demand from construction and infrastructure sector but most importantly, the government of India is taking steps to develop 98 smart cities, which is the major driving factor for the growth of cement industry.

Adoption of green cement for construction is an emerging trend which is strengthening the market growth across the globe. Green cement are comprises of fly ash and liquid additives which helps in reducing the environmental footprints of cement. Awareness regarding the fly ash as a substitute for the common Portland cement, which provides better strength and properties to eliminate water and chemical penetration is driving fly ash market .

Further, this Report encompasses the global cement market share, size, trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. This report also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis of cement industry, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides a complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

The Global Cement Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of cement market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the global cement market discussed in the report are: Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX, CNBM International, Heidelberg Cement, Sonoma, Lafarge Holcim, Ultra Tech Cement, China Resources Cement Holdings, Taiheiyo Cement, China Tianrui Group Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Lucky Cement, Buzzi Unicem, CIMPOR, UBE Industries, EUROCEMENT,Italcementi, Taiwan Cement, Votorantim, Jidong Development, Aditya Birla Group, Shanshui, Jaypee, India Cements Ltd, Titan, Mitsubishi Materials, Vicat , VICEM, JK Cement, Madras Cement Ltd.,etc.