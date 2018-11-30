Financial Services Application Market worth $103.66 Billion by 2019

The report “Financial Services Application Market by Software (Audit, Risk & Compliance, BI & Analytics, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience, Enterprise IT), by Services, by Deployment, by Users & Region – Global Forecast to 2019”, defines the global financial services application market based on various software, service types, deployment types, and user types with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends.

[142 Pages Report] The Financial Services Application Market is expected to grow from $66.92 billion in 2014 to $103.66 billion to 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period 2014-2019.

Global Financial Services Application is a broad study of the global market and forecasts the market sizes and trends in the following sub-segments.

Global market size by software:

• Audit, Risk & Compliance Management

• BI & Analytics Applications

• Business Transaction Processing

• Customer Experience

• Enterprise IT

Global market size by service:

• Consulting Services

• Integration Services

• Training & Support Services

• Operations and Maintenance Services

Global market size by deployment type:

• On-premise

• Hosted

Global market size by user type:

• SMB’s

• Enterprises

Global market size by regions:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

Financial Services is an indicator about the Socio-Economic health of the country. With the growing effect of globalization, providers face an uphill task to provide the end users with applications that are compliant, risk free and data driven. Organizations need to transform themselves from traditional product based firms to “Customer In” firms. Global Financial Services Application Market solutions enable the organization to use the financial data with the help of software to plan, optimize operations and discover new opportunities.

Global Financial Services Application provides automation to various functions of the global financial sector. These functions include Audit, Risk & Compliance Management, BI & Analytics Applications, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience and Enterprise IT. Apart from automating the functions, global financial services applications also help in automating the analysis of large chunks of quantified data. This analysis helps in drafting organizational strategies and strategic decision making. Thus, making global financial services application market one of the most crucial market in the world. Global financial services application helps the end user to plan and invest in a secured and efficient way. The major vendors of the global financial services application market are Accenture, FIS, FISERV, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Oracle, SAP AG and TCS. The major forces driving this market are technology upgradation, global market liberalization, market innovation and globalization.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global financial services applications market by regions: North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by software: Audit, Risk & Compliance Management, BI & Analytics Applications, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience, and Enterprise IT; by deployment types: on-premises and hosted; by service types: consulting services, integration services, training and support services, and operation and maintenance services.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global financial services application market to grow from $66.92 billion in 2014 to $103.66 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 9.1%. In terms of regions, NA is expected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

Browse 70 market data tables and 56 figures spread through 142 pages and in-depth TOC on “Financial Services Application Market by Software (Audit, Risk & Compliance, BI & Analytics, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience, Enterprise IT), by Services, by Deployment, by Users & Region – Global Forecast to 2019″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/financial-service-application-market-132791751.html

