Chlorine Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Chlorine Market (by applications (chemicals, PVC, solvents, water treatment and others) and end use industries (water treatment industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, plastic industry, paper and pulp industry and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Chlorine. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Chlorine cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Chlorine growth factors.

The forecast Chlorine Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Chlorine on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global chlorine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Chlorine is an essential chemical building block, used to make several products that contribute to public health and safety, advanced technology, nutrition, security and transportation. The element of chlorine is normally present in the diverse chemical compounds. Chlorine has high chemical reactivity thus it is difficult to find the individual element of chlorine. Chlorine is in the gas form at room temperature and has yellow-green color with irritating aroma like bleach. The chorine is mainly used in the industrial and residential cleaning products.

The numerous applications of chlorine in the various industries such as chemical industry, plastic, water treatment, paper pulp and others are the factors driving the growth of chlorine market worldwide. The most water treatment plants present across the globe use chlorine in their water treatment process. In addition, the use of chlorine as the raw material in the production of various chemicals, contributes in the growth of chlorine market. The demand of chlorine is prospering in construction sectors as the chlorine is an important element in the production of PVC.

However, increased handling and transportation charges of chlorine due to its highly explosive nature hampers the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for the improved drinking water and sanitation, growing use of chlorine in medicine to create lucrative growth opportunities in near future.

Among the regions, Asia-pacific accounts for the largest market share in the chlorine market followed by North America. The growth in Asia pacific region is mainly attributed owing to, increase demand of PVC in various industries including automotive, construction & packaging and rising demand for improved freshwater in Asia-pacific region to drive the market of chlorine in this region. In addition, growing advancements in the pharmaceutical industries in Asia pacific region creates the demand of chlorine that is likely to boost the chlorine market over the forecast year

Segment Covered

The report on global chlorine market covers segments such as, applications and end use industries. On the basis of applications the global chlorine market is categorized into chemicals, PVC, solvents, water treatment and others. On the basis of end use industries the global chlorine market is categorized into water treatment industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, plastic industry, paper and pulp industry and others.

