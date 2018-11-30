Buy The Best Catheter For Urinary Incontinence

There are various types of catheters depending on the various functions they perform. A male catheter, for example, is also known as a urine catheter tube, which drains urine from your bladder. You may require a catheter if you suffer from urinary incontinence or urinary retention, prostate problems and other issues. Clean intermittent catheterization can be done by using several methods. Don’t isolate yourself or stay silent if you face any of these problems, because there are solutions and there is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

Catheters are classified on the basis of their use and functions, and which particular part of the body they will serve.

1) A catheter for urinary incontinence helps in the drainage of urine from the bladder or when the urethra is damaged, as in suprapubic catheterization.

2) Drainage of fluid from an abdominal abscess

3) A pigtail catheter is used to drain air from the lung (pneumothorax).

4) It can be used for a direct measurement of blood pressure in an artery or vein.

5) It can be used as a direct measurement of intracranial pressure.

6) A central venous catheter is a conduit for giving drugs or fluids.

7) A Swan-Ganz catheter is a special type of catheter that is placed into the pulmonary artery for measuring pressure in the heart.

Men use external catheters, which are also commonly referred to as condom catheters or male catheters, in order to treat urinary incontinence. The most important feature of this type of catheter is that they have a flexible sheath that slides over the penis just like a condom.

Naturally, many men find the idea of the best male external catheter to bea great alternative to the invasive catheters that require insertion through the urethra. Urinary catheters help in the drainage of the urine from the bladder. Since it may be easier than you think to treat these diseases, do not delay, and consult a doctor as soon as possible. There is nothing more precious in this world than your life, so take care of it well. To learn more and shop, visit their website at www.urinedevice.com

