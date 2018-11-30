BOPP Tapes Industry Market 2025: Industry Size Outlook, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled BOPP Tapes Industry Market.which examines the BOPP Tapes Industry and offers critical insights for the next ten years. Based on the findings specified in the report, the market is expected to witness lucrative demand from increasing end-use sectors as well as chemical industries. These factors are projected to drive the global BOPP Tapes Industry.

The ‘Global and Chinese BOPP Tapes Industry, 2013-2023 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global BOPP Tapes industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the BOPP Tapes manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for each company.

the packaging industry is growing across the globe due to increase in the e-business and shipping industry. BOPP hot melt tape market is also growing. BOPP is Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene films coated with water-based adhesive and tapes are made from the superior quality adhesive which provides high tack and adhesion strength required for sealing of cartons to make them pilfer proof. Hot melt tape has significantly higher adhesion as compared to acrylic tape and other tapes on most surfaces, including fiberboard. It may be the reason for gaining attraction in the packaging industry.

For Free Sample Copy, click here: https://www.excellreports.com/request-for-sample/?id=25449

BOPP Tapes Industry Market Dynamics :

Growth in demand for BOPP hot melt tape market is expected to remain stable for various reasons. Firstly, the rise in the e-business positively affects the growth of the BOPP hot melt tape market because it is used for the packaging of boxes. Moreover, the tape is used for multiple purposes, such as for the striping of goods, for the branding of the company, and printing on BOPP hot melt tape can be easily done. Therefore, these are the several considerable factors which contribute to the growth of the BOPP hot melt tape market. The growth in the disposable income in developing and countries is the key reason behind increase in consumption of electronics appliances, and it directly affects the demand of the BOPP hot melt tape positively. Increases in the logistics and shipping industry is also a considerable factor for the growth of the BOPP hot melt tape market. The reverse method of printing is on trend because it protects the printed colours and logos from abrasion and aging due to the use of the tape and ensures longer life of printing on the product.

Global BOPP Carton Sealing Tape Market – Regional Outlook:

Globally, the BOPP Carton Sealing Tape market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The demand of the BOPP carton sealing tape is rising the demand from automotive, packaging, food industries etc. APAC is expected to dominate the BOPP carton sealing tapes for increasing production of corrugated boxes and cartons. China is leading the BOPP carton sealing tape market in the region followed by India. Europe and North America are also having increasing demand of the BOPP carton sealing tape as the disposable incomes among the consumers is increasing which gives rise to the standard packaging of products.

BOPP Hot Melt Tape – Market Segmentation

The BOPP hot melt tape market is segmented on the basis of thickness, and End-use industry.

On the basis of thickness, the BOPP hot melt tape market is segmented into –

Up to 30 microns 30 to 50 microns 50 to 80 microns 80 to 110 microns Above 110 microns

On the basis of end-use industry, the BOPP hot melt tape market is segmented into –

Food & beverages Agriculture Electronics Textile Construction Others

BOPP Hot Melt Tape Market – Key players

Few of the key players identified across the globe in the BOPP hot melt tape market are

Bolex Shenzhen Adhesive Products Co Ltd Shenzhen Yuhuasheng Bag sealing tape Co., Ltd. Fabo Tape Solution, ADH Tape Paradise Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

To view the table of contents and know more details please visit: https://www.excellreports.com/product/chemicals-materials/global-and-chinese-bopp-tapes-industry-2018-market-research-report/

Table Of Content:

Chapter One Introduction of BOPP Tapes Industry



1.1 Brief Introduction of BOPP Tapes



1.2 Development of BOPP Tapes Industry



1.3 Status of BOPP Tapes Industry

Chapter Two Manufacturing Technology of BOPP Tapes



2.1 Development of BOPP Tapes Manufacturing Technology



2.2 Analysis of BOPP Tapes Manufacturing Technology



2.3 Trends of BOPP Tapes Manufacturing Technology

Chapter Three Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers



3.1 Company A



3.1.1 Company Profile



3.1.2 Product Information



3.1.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.1.4 Contact Information



3.2 Company B



3.2.1 Company Profile



3.2.2 Product Information



3.2.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.2.4 Contact Information



3.3 Company C



3.2.1 Company Profile



3.3.2 Product Information



3.3.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.3.4 Contact Information



3.4 Company D



3.4.1 Company Profile



3.4.2 Product Information



3.4.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.4.4 Contact Information



3.5 Company E



3.5.1 Company Profile



3.5.2 Product Information



3.5.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.5.4 Contact Information



3.6 Company F



3.6.1 Company Profile



3.6.2 Product Information



3.5.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.6.4 Contact Information



3.7 Company G



3.7.1 Company Profile



3.7.2 Product Information



3.7.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.7.4 Contact Information



3.8 Company H



3.8.1 Company Profile



3.8.2 Product Information



3.8.3 2013-2018 Production Information



3.8.4 Contact Information

Ask for Discount @ https://www.excellreports.com/inquire-for-discount/?id=81447

About Us:

Excell reports is one of the leading distributors of Market Intelligence reports produced by premium publishers. Being a one stop solution for research requirements, our Market Intelligence reports help our clients to keep abreast of thousands of industries all-round the globe. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.

Contact Us:

Mr. Adam Smith

Excell Reports

9701 Wilshire Boulevard 10th Floor

Beverly Hills,

California 90212

Tel – +18448939235

Email : sales@excellreports.com