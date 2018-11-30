Automotive Lubricants Market Studies Research 2018 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Lubricants Market (by base oil (mineral oil, bio-based fluid and synthetic oil), product (engine oil, gear oil, transmission fluids, brake fluids, greases and coolants), vehicle type (passenger car (PC), light-weight commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy-weight commercial vehicle (HCV)) and end user (original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Lubricants. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Lubricants cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Lubricants growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Lubricants Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Lubricants on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive lubricants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive lubricants is the material or substance that reduces the friction between the two surface components. Lubricants are widely used to inhibit corrosion, wear & tear and reduce friction in engines. In the case of lubricant, the property of reducing friction is called as lubricity.

The automotive production is rapidly growing over the globe particularly in Asia-pacific due to increasing number of vehicle ownership. The increasing automotive sales and growing demand of automotive products are the primary factors driving the growth of automotive lubricants market worldwide. In addition, rapid development of transportation infrastructure in various countries is facilitating growth in this market. However, fluctuation in the crude oil raw material prices is likely to hamper the market growth.

The market is facing the fluctuations in crude oil prices, so manufacturers are focusing on the development of new and innovative refining sources & technologies. Now-a-days, increasing demand of alternative raw material for lubricants manufacturing as bio–based materials including plant oils, hydrogenated polyolefin, fluorocarbons and others are projected to create the more opportunities for the automotive lubricants market.

According to the geography, the Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the automotive lubricants market, followed by Europe and North America. The growth in Asia-pacific region is mainly attributed, owing to the increasing number of light passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles coupled with rising disposable income. In addition, growth in number of vehicle manufacturing facilities owing to, presence of huge population base and low cost of production of automobiles in these countries is likely to boost the automotive lubricant market over the forecast period.

The various players in the automotive lubricants market are increasing their investments in the Research and development activity. The Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil Corp. are some of the major players in the automotive lubricants market. Sinopec Corporation, BP plc, Total S.A and Fuchs Lubricants are also important players in this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive lubricants market covers segments such as, base oil, product, vehicle type and end user. On the basis of base oil the global automotive lubricants market is categorized into mineral oil, bio-based fluid and synthetic oil. On the basis of product the global automotive lubricants market is categorized into engine oil, gear oil, transmission fluids, brake fluids, greases and coolants. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive lubricants market is categorized into passenger car (PC), light-weight commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy-weight commercial vehicle (HCV). On the basis of end user the global automotive lubricants market is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive lubricants market such as, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Corporation, BP plc,, Total S.A, Chevron Corporation, LUKOIL Oil Company and Fuchs Lubricants.

