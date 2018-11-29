Worldwide Biomedical Textiles Market Seeing Steady Growth during 2019-2024

Biomedical textiles are fibrous structures designed for use in specific biological environments, where their performance depends on biocompatibility with cells and biological tissue or fluids. They are also branch of technical textile.

Biomedical textiles are textile products and constructions, for medical and biological applications. It is related to medical textile.

This market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.5% to 6.5% from 2019 to 2024 which can be attributed to the increasing use of biomedical textiles in non-implantable, implants, extracorporeal and surgical suture applications.

Also, increasing demand for non-woven fabrics from non-implantable applications, such as gauze, cohesive, adhesive, tubular, and triangular bandages is expected to grow further.

Nowadays, number of biomaterials used as medical textiles such as cotton, silk, fibre yarns, collagen, viscose, alginate etc.

Biomedical Textiles Market by Geography:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe and

Middle East & Africa.

Biomedical Textiles Market Players:

key players of this market are Royal DSM N.V., Medtronic PLC, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Paul Hartman AG, BSN Medical, Atex Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Bally Ribbon Mills, US Biodesign, Nitto Denko Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care, 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Secant Group, LLC, Meister & Cie AG etc.

