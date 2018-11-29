Sealant Web Films Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sealant web films market in its published report titled “Global Sealant Web Films Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028”. In terms of revenue, the global sealant web films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors on which FMI sheds light in this report.

Sealant Web Films Market: Analysis & Forecast

Multilayer packaging films have benefits over mono-layer packaging ones due to their efficiency and durability during transportation. Sealant web films are used for both, to laminate a packaged product and to make bags & pouches from it. Sealant web films with multilayer packaging should have low melting point so that they can be heat-sealed easily. Sealant web films are used in the food & beverage packaging industry. Hence, sealant web films that do not react with food are especially manufactured. Sealant web films are made up of heat sealable materials like polyolefin, resulting into a better performance of the multi-layer film.

Sealant web films maintain integrity of packaging and protect its contents from leakage and degradation. Sealant web films are usually used in the inner-most layers of packaging films to enhance their performance and sealing strength. Barrier protection is a necessary factor for maintaining the aroma & flavor of food, but it is much more beneficial to add sealant web films in co-extruded films or to laminate the packaged product with them. Introduction of varieties such as metallized films and bio-based films in sealant web films are Changing preferences of brand owners and manufacturers. Sealant web films, when metallized, have converted a 3-ply structure of a film into 2-ply structure which is a crucial factor in technical specifications of a product.

The food & beverages segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate and market share in the upcoming years in the sealant web films market, as per the increasing consumer demands & need for convenient packaging solutions. Sealant web films are expected to have an incremental opportunity in the food sector, as sealing is an essential factor for viscous products.

Global sealant web films market has been segmented as per material type, thickness type, application, and end use. On the basis of material type, sealant web films market has been classified into low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), poly lactic acid, ethylene vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and polypropylene. Ethyl vinyl acetate is used as a sealant web film material, as it has high clarity & gloss that adds value to its toughness. Polypropylene is usually used as a sealant web film material for steam sterilization applications. On the basis of thickness type, sealant web films market has been segmented into -less than 15 microns, 15-35 microns, 35-50 microns, and above 50 microns. On the basis of application, sealant web films market has been segmented into bags, flat pouches, and stand up pouches.

On the basis of end use, sealant web films market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, textile, electronics & electrical, and homecare products. The classification of the sealant web films market is done on the basis of the sealant material used in a packaging film. Sealant web films are used to manufacture bags and pouches for retail and industrial purposes. The sealant web films market is estimated to have high growth in the upcoming years due to a high requirement for sealing and an increment in the transportation of variety of products. Key manufacturers in the sealant web films market are coming up with innovative packaging solutions using sealant web films. Variety in stand-up pouches and other consumer convenient bags are introduced for consumer preferences.

Sealant Web Films Market: Competitive Landscape

Toray Industries Inc., Berry Global Inc., Plastic Suppliers Inc., Jindal Poly films Ltd., Polifilm GmbH, Bemis Company Inc., DIC Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Dow DuPont Inc., and Avery Dennison Corporation.

