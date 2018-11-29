SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM MARKS ACADEMY’S 40 YEARS OF CARING

Morganville, New Jersey – Friday November 29, 2018–For the past four decades, Marlboro Montessori Academy has successfully educated children; and it is still considered the choice of learning today for families in New Jersey.

In marking its special 40th anniversary, the Academy has announced plans to offer a scholarship program in their afternoon session.

“This is our way of giving back to the community for its many years of loyalty and support,” commented Marlboro Montessori Academy’s Director Jean Avery.”Being a pioneer in the child care arena, we have set the bar extremely high for others to follow.”

Ms. Avery said the Academy continues to play a crucial part of families’ lives, offering excellent Montessori educational programs for toddlers, preschool, kindergarten, and elementary students.

Marlboro Montessori Academy is as relevant today to young students’ lives as it was starting in 1978. It has expanded to include after-school activities, tutoring, and extended care year round.

A unique summer camp, offering a modified Montessori program, Children’s Theatre workshop, Swim School, and fun in its fantastic new SPLASH PARK are available during June, July and August.

“We’ve been educating and caring for children with safety, confidence and academic excellence in mind for four decades, thanks to an experienced staff who have helped maintain our excellent reputation within the community.”

“We offer parents with a nurturing and loving environment for their children.” From early morning to early evening, well-trained and caring staff provide for their children.

Mrs Avery reflected: “We have been following the remarkable philosophy of Montessori Education founded by Dr. Maria Montessori. It seems like only yesterday that I taught my first preschool class; and four decades later, I am still just as passionate about teaching young children. I am amazed how the Montessori education remains the same, even though the times have changed over the years.”

“Our student’s desire to learn and experience the hands-on learning materials is remarkable. Montessori school classrooms are simply joyous and this is truly reflected on the faces of our young students.”

The Academy follows the philosophy and curriculum set forth by Dr. Maria Montessori over a century ago. For more information on Marlboro Montessori Academy, contact them at 732-946-8887, or email them at admin@marlboromontessoriacademy.com.