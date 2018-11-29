Salt Additives Market : Demand and Opportunity, 2024

Salt Additives are used in variety of functions to prevent clustering and also enhance the flow properties of fine salt crystals. Moreover salt additives are also added to fortify salt with various ingredients such as iodine in order to prevent various deficiency diseases.

Anti-caking agents are added in salt in order to ensure that salt is free-flowing. Various fine crystallized that does not include anti-caking agents such as sea salt are usually prone to clumping problem. Moreover in order to avoid various iodine deficiency diseases iodine is added to the various type of salt. Potassium iodide is added at optimum levels in order to get desired results.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) necessitates food grade salt packaging to indicate all salt additives. In U.S. food grade salt must comply with the Food Chemicals Codex Sodium Chloride Monograph (2008) that specifies that salt may include up to 2% of food-grade free-flowing, or conditioning agents and anti-caking.

Global Salt Additives Market Segmentation

Global Salt additives market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type salt additives market is segmented into iodine, anticaking agents, free flowing or conditioning agents. Among these iodine is expected to be the dominating segment due to the high usage of potassium iodide as a dry ingredient into the salt during the production process. Based on the application the global salt additives market is segmented into food grade salts, industrial chemicals, water conditioning and agriculture. Among these industrial chemicals is expected to be the leading segment due to the high use of salt additives in industrial chemical application segment.

Global Salt Additives Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global Salt additives market is segmented on the basis of region as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Global Salt additives market is expected to witness robust growth in North America owing to the various salt manufacturers made both plain and iodized salt available to end consumers at the same cost followed by Asia Pacific owing to increasing usage of salt additives in various application

Global salt additives market is expected to show significant market growth over the forecast period owing to the various health benefits of salt additives such as iodine coupled with the various benefits associated with its usage such as prevention of cluster formation and also used as anticaking agents. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to contribute highest market share in the total salt additives market followed by other regions. In North America, U.S. is the most dominating country as iodine is added as potassium iodide in the salt and is one of two sources of iodine which is permissible by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).However Asia Pacific is expected to witness remarkable growth owing to the rising consumer awareness related to the use of various salt additives in various application such as food and agriculture

Global Salt Additives Market: Drivers

The Global Salt additives market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. Various factors that are expected to drive the market growth of the Salt additives market over the forecast period are the various properties associated with the application of salt additives such as anti-caking agents are added to salt for de-icing and also to prevent deficiency of iodine. The major restraint is the harmful health effects caused by salt additives like high blood pressure and the increasing consumer preferences for low salt products.

Global Salt Additives Market: Key Players

Major Players operating in Salt additives market are Cargill, Incorporated, IodiTech, William Blythe Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, PPG Industries, Inc. and CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc, AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals & few other regional players.