Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market Industry Structure and Landscape Development 2024

Proteins are defined as long amino acids chains linked by peptide bonds. These long chains are broken by protein splitting with alkali, enzymes, or acids. This leads to the formation of short amino acid chains. Hydrolysis is a process that occurs naturally and enhances the functional properties as well as the bioactivity and bioavailability of the protein. Following hydrolysis, the digestibility of proteins increases. At the same time, the nutritive value of the original substance remains unaltered. This makes it suitable for use in liquid food production and formulation. These formulations are typically prepared for patients who cannot take regular food proteins.

Global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market: Key Segments

The market for protein hdrolysate ingredients can be segmented basis source, region, and application. By raw materials/source, the market is composed of casein, whey, non-dairy protein hydrolysate (such as cereal and grains), and meat. Of all of these segments, the maximum share of revenue is raked in by whey protein hydrolysate. This is because it demonstrates good solubility, lower viscosity, and better properties relating to foaming and gelling. In comparison with untreated whey protein, it can be absorbed easily.

Meat protein hydrolysate can be processed from waste products generated during meat processing. The segment is expected to hold the maximum share during the report’s forecast period. On the other hand, non-dairy ingredients for protein hydrolysate are obtained from soy, wheat, and rice. The consumption of wheat protein is the highest among these.

By application, the market is segmented thus: Pediatric nutrition, clinical nutrition, and sports nutrition. Of these, the pediatric nutrition market is predicted to remain dominant as far as revenue generation is concerned.

The sports nutrition segment is projected to show the highest CAGR through the forecast period. Protein hydrolysate ingredients meant for use in sports nutrition products are available in the powder form, in the form of gels, and as health snack and bars.

The use of whey protein hydrolysate in sports nutrition is preferred owing to its easy digestibility. In the pediatric nutrition sector, the use of whey and casein hydrolysate is seen; these help prevent allergies and are regarded as a solution for feeding problems such as lactose intolerance and vomiting.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market: Regional Outlook

Protein hydrolysate ingredient market, by region, is comprised of Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. The markets of Europe and North America together represent a mature space for companies in the protein hydrolysate ingredient market. Asia Pacific is projected to provide new opportunities through the forecast period. Technological developments in milk processing and rising demand for health foods in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific will help promote the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients. The ready-to-eat products segment for infants is helping the market grow and the segment will register a high CAGR through the forecast period of the report.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market: Leading Players

The top companies operating in the market for protein hydrolysate ingredients are: Agropur Inc. (Davisco Business Unit), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, FrieslandCampina, and Milk Specialties Group. Players such as Nestle SA and Danone are using protein hydrolysate ingredients to formulate new products, especially those in the nutritional products space.