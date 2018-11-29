Online Advertising Management Software Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Industry Share And Forecast Report

Online Advertising Management Software is used to manage and sell ad inventory on their websites.

In 2017, the global Online Advertising Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Advertising Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Advertising Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adzerk

Google

Marin

Advanse

Bidtellcet

Mvix

RSG Media

Sizmek

Social Reality

AdTech By Aol

Tremor Video

Videology

AerServe

Atlas Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Advertising Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Advertising Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Advertising Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

