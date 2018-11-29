Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market – Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2023, Share, Growth, Trends

RASP

Summary: Mobile runtime application self-protection is a security technology, which is used as an application and can detect as well as prevent real-time external threats without human intervention. It embeds security into already running application and intercepts every call to the host system to ensure its security. It offers detailed view on the activities that are running in the system to improvise the security accuracy.

However, the mobile RASP application can only protect individual application, which mandates its separate installation for each application running on the device.

Scope of the Report:

The constant cyber-attacks on industries such as telecom, healthcare, banking and financial, retail, and manufacturing is influencing adoption of mobile runtime application self-protection solutions.

Among deployment model, cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. By leveraging cloud technology, security of applications at runtime can be ensured with the help of tools and solutions provided online, wherein security and protection services are offered over the cloud.

The global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CA Technologies

OneSpan

Promon

Pradeo

Guardsquare

Micro Focus

Trend Micro

Arxan Technologies

Signal Science

Imperva

Waratek

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

