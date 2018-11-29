Global Seafood Industry Trends & Market Statistics

According to Goldstein Research, global seafood market is expected to reach USD 150 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2016-2024. High nutritional values of seafood are increasing the demand for seafood across the globe which is thus propelling the global seafood industry growth. Global seafood market segmentation has been done on the basis of type of seafood, product type, distribution channel and geography. Rise in prices for important species such as salmon, shrimp, tuna cod, herring, squid, scallops, mackerel, mussels and octopus coupled with shortages in the supply of farmed tuna and salmon that have increased the prices of fishes in an international market is thus augmenting the growth of market.

Global seafood market is largely dominated by Asia Pacific, with a market size of USD 49.5 billion in 2016. China is the major fish producer and largest exporter in Asia-Pacific region. Other countries such as Chile, Peru, Norway and Ecuador are likely to experience a significant growth in seafood export during the forecast period such that in Chile Salmon exports is expected to grow by 37% over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Seafood Industry can be segmented as follows:

Based on Type of Seafood

o Fishes

o Crustaceans

o Molluscs

o Other Sea Food (Sea Turtles, Marine Mammals)

Based on Product Type

o Fresh and Live Seafood

o Canned Seafood

o Frozen Seafood

o Chilled Seafood

Based on Distribution Channel

o Online Distribution Channel

o Offline Distribution Channel

By Region

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion, Adoption Rate (%)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

As the demand of seafood increases, the aquafeed market will also grow to fulfill the food requirement for the development of the Aquatic animals. Appreciation in aquaculture, dietary changes leading to shift towards sea food, and demand from animal feed market for protein rich diets such as for pets, are the factors responsible for the development in the aqua-feed production. Goldstein Research analyst forecast the aquafeed industry size is set to reach USD 73.1 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast years.

Global Seafood Market Report Outlook 2024 contains detailed overview of the global seafood industry. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by type of seafood, product type and distribution channel.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Seafood Market Report encompasses the industry growth overview, sales & revenue statistics, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Grupo Pescanova, Thai Union Frozen Products, Abba Seafoods, John Westfoods, Stone Seafood Company, Cuulong Fish, Royal Greenland, Marine Harvest ASA, SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co., Mark Food Inc., Inland Seafood, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Skretting, Dongwon Industries, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Austevoll, Trident Seafoods, Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., EWOS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Pacific American Fish Co. (PAFCO), Slade Gordon & Co., East Coast Seafood, etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global seafood industry trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Growing Seafood Industry is also propelling following markets:

Frozen Seafood Packaging Market:

The growth in number of seafood consumers, food service industry, logistics sector and the technological advancements in packaging are driving the growth of global frozen seafood packaging. Goldstein Research analyst forecast that the Global frozen seafood packaging market is set to reach USD 281.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% over the forecast period (2016-2024).

Global Processed Seafood Market:

Processed seafood has been growing since past many years, but with the technology advancement seafood processing is refined and has increase shelf life. The per capita consumption of the processed seafood stood at 21.7 kg in 2017 contributed by major countries such as China, U.S.A., and more. Processed Seafood Market is set to reach USD 308 million by 2025.