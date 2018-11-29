Global Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market Strategy, Competition and Future Scope up to 2024

The indigestible portion of food derived from plants, which doesn’t dissolve in water and is highly metabolically inactive is defined as an insoluble dietary fibre. Insoluble fibres are potential sources of prebiotics and are extensively employed in the food industry due to their versatile usage.

Insoluble fibre is found in foods such as wheat bran, vegetables, and whole grains.

Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market Overview:

Global Insoluble dietary fibre Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR between 10.01% to 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

0Insoluble dietary fibre market is primarily driven by rapid change in daily lifestyle, western persuade and extensive raise in the disposable income in the developing countries.

The major factor hindering the growth of insoluble dietary fibre market is the requirement of heavy investments which limits the number of new entrants in the market.

The global insoluble dietary fibre has gained sustainability owing to the consumer awareness towards maintaining healthy lifestyle, government approvals, Consumers have now become more conscious about their health & nutrition and functional foods are factors that anticipated to fuel the global insoluble dietary fibre.

Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market is segmented by Type, Source, End User and Geography.

Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America and

MEA.

Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market Leading Players:

key participants in insoluble dietary fibre market are L.P. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barndad Nutrition ((U.S.), Cargill, Inc, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated, Interfiber (Poland), J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co KG (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), Solvaira Specialties (U.S.), Sunopta Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland). Cargill Inc, DuPont, Anchor Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated and Roquette Frere are among the top five companies in insoluble dietary fibre market that held around 60% of the total market share in 2015.

