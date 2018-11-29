Global Humanoid Robots Market Research Report, Market Size: Ken Research

Humanoids are something that resembles humans and have characteristics like opposable thumb, perform routine human functions like walking, cooking to performing laborious tasks like lifting weights. The concept of humanoids has been widely implemented in the area of robotics and they are called as humanoid robots. Generally, humanoids have a head, two arms and two legs but a few humanoids represent just a part of the body like from just the waist up. Androids are humanoid robots that resemble men and gynoids resemble women.

In the global level, the retail industry for humanoids is likely to emerge as a profitable area for humanoid robots. This is because humanoids can be efficiently designed to suit the purpose of customers. In the shopping segment, humanoids have been employed to process card payments. In academics, educational robots are blooming to improve learning experience. These technologies have been employed to suit the needs of children with special needs and to meet the growing STEM segments. Other segments like healthcare and food are using the benefits of customisation in their fields. Private players have ventured into defence and disaster management to use humanoids. This will result in faster collection and procession of data. These partnerships are encouraged by legislative bodies to boost political motivation and innovation.

The report “Global Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” gives a detailed analysis of the global humanoid market for the forecast period of 2014-2025. The report provides a breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system component, product type and application vertical over the forecast years are also included. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global humanoid robots market and industry is assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. The top global players in the humanoids market are DST Robot Co., Ltd., Engineered Arts, Hajime Research Institute, Hanson Robotics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia, Kawada Robotics 135, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Pal Robotics, Qihan Technology Co., Robo Garage Co., Samsung Electronics, Softbank Robotics, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ubtech Robotics and WowWee Group Limited.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/global-humanoid-robots/171693-105.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/europe-humanoid-robots/171695-105.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/north-america-humanoid/171694-105.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249