Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market worth $15,224.1 Million by 2019

The report “Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Solution (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management, Mobile Application Management), by Services (Maintenance & Support, Professional Services) – Global Forecast to 2019”, provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by solution and service. The market has been further segmented by type of device, operating system, end user, region, and vertical.

[142 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the enterprise mobility management market to grow from $3,169.0 million in 2014 to $15,224.1 million by 2019.

This research report provides an overview, market study, and segmentation based on solutions, service delivery modes, end users, regions, and verticals for the market. Furthermore, the report gives detailed analysis on global trends and forecasts, competitive landscape, and analysis on Venture Capital (VC) and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) related to the enterprise mobility management market. It also forecasts volumes and revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets.

On the basis of solutions:

• Mobile Device Management

• Mobile Content Management

• Mobile Application Management

• Others

On the basis of services:

• Support and Maintenance

• Professional Services

On the basis of devices:

• Smartphone

• Laptop

• Tablet

On the basis of OS:

• iOS and Mac OS

• Windows

• Windows Mobile

• Android

• Blackberry

On the basis of end user (company size):

• Small and medium businesses (SMBs)

• Enterprises

On the basis of vertical:

• Automotive

• BFSI

• Consumer goods and retail

• Government and defense

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Logistics

• Telecom and IT

• Travel and transportation

• Other verticals

On the basis of region:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Latin America (LA)

Enterprise mobility management solutions aim at creating a secure and competent mobile workforce within an organization. They provide the capability to manage and secure mobile devices used by employees. These solutions are usually Operating System (OS) platform independent and support a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops to allow flexibility in work environment.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2zsoUAU

The software vendors in the EMM market are continuously innovating and remodeling their present architecture to build more proficient and advanced systems that can allow a more flexible and mobile workforce.

The report covers major sub-segments of the EMM market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) analysis of those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the EMM market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective of the EMM market across various verticals and regions.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the EMM market by type of solution into Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management, and Mobile Application Management; by service into support and maintenance and professional services; by operating system into iOS and Mac OS, Windows, Windows Mobile, Android, and Blackberry; by device into smartphone, laptop, and tablet; by end user into small and medium businesses and enterprise; by vertical into automotive, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, telecom and IT, and travel and transportation; and by region into North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the EMM market to grow from $3,169.0 million in 2014 to $15,224.1 million by 2019. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2014 to 2019.

Browse 76 market data tables and 44 figures spread through 142 pages and in-depth TOC on “Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Solution (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management, Mobile Application Management), by Services (Maintenance & Support, Professional Services) – Global Forecast to 2019″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-mobility-management-market-31847012.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com