Drug Screening Market 2018: Current Strategies, Growth Factors and Industry Trends To 2025

29th November, 2018- Drug Screening Market Research Report (2018-2025) Provides In-Depth Analysis by Scope, Growth Rate, Driving Factors, Competitive Situation, Top Manufacturers and Upcoming Trends. Drug Screening Market report split global into several key Regions which mainly includes Market Overview, Table of Content, List of Figures and Applications. Drug Screening Market Growing at Higher CAGR Rate of XX% in 2018-2025.

To Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drug-screening-market/request-sample

Global Drug Screening Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and product development & technological innovations. In addition, some of the key factors that fuel the market growth include implementation of strict laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, rise in disposable income, increasing drug & alcohol consumption, and regulatory approvals & product launches and services.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the Drug Screening Market such as prohibition on alcohol consumption in many Islamic countries. The market is classified on the basis of product & services, sample type, end users, and geography. Drug Screening Industry is categorized by product & services as Analytical Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables and Drug Screening Services. Analytical Instruments segment consists of Chromatography Instruments, Immunoanalyzers and Breathalyzers (Fuel-cell breathalyzer, Semi-conductor breathalyzer and other breathalyzers).

Rapid Testing Devices segment consists of Dip cards, Drug Testing Cassettes, Drug testing cups, Oral Fluid Testing Devices, Urine testing device, and others. Consumables segment consists of Assay Kits, Calibrators & Controls, Sample Collection devices, and other consumables. Among products, Breathalyzers segment is projected to account a dominant share in the industry. Drug Screening Market is segmented by sample type as Breath, Hair, Oral Fluid, Urine and others. Among sample type, oral fluid segment is expected to hold a large share in the Drug Screening Industry.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Drug Screening in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Drug Screening market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Alere

Express Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America

MPD

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography

Breath Analyzers

Rapid Testing Devices

Assay Kits and Reagents

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Research Institute

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Other

View more detailed TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drug-screening-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Drug Screening Market Analysis By Regulatory Drug Screening Market Analysis By Service Type Drug Screening Market Analysis By Equipment Type Drug Screening Market Analysis By Service Contract Drug Screening Market Analysis By Service Provider Drug Screening Market Analysis By End-User Drug Screening Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Drug Screening Companies Company Profiles Of The Drug Screening Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com