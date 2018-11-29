CRM analytics Market worth $7.65 Billion by 2019

The report “CRM Analytics Market by Type (Sales Analytics, Customer Analytics, Contact Center Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics) – Global Forecast to 2019”, defines and segments the CRM analytics market into various segments. The global CRM analytics market is expected to grow from $4.18 billion in 2014 to $7.65 billion by 2019, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.83% from 2014 to 2019.

This report analyzes regional markets in terms of the market trends and future opportunities. MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global CRM analytics market by types, deployment model, end users, verticals, and regions. The report also includes MarketsandMarkets views on the key players and their strategies adopted in this market. The forecast period for this research report is 2014-2019, with 2013 considered as the base year. The report categorizes CRM Analytics market into following sub-segments:

On the basis of Types:

• Sales Analytics

• Customer Analytics

• Contact Center Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Web & Social Media Analytics

On the basis of end users:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Businesses

On the basis of vertical:

• Banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail & Wholesales

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and life science

• Transportation and Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Hospitality

• Others

On the basis of deployment:

• On-premise

• Cloud

On the basis of region:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

From the last decade or two, the deployment of IT has been rapidly evolving from a necessary evil to a legitimate business strategy. As the database marketing have been evolved from mass marketing to direct marketing. CRM analytics tool generate rapid ROI for the organization by understanding the customers and long term profit growth by building the loyalty from the available database of the customer through various sources. With comparison of the traditional analysis method, the CRM analytics are deployed at a faster rate in order to get better results.

This report also provides an in-depth analysis and forecasting of global market size. This report identifies the key driving factors, restraints, challenges, and opportunities which are impacting this market and shaping the future roadmap. The report also focuses on key adoption trends, future opportunities, and business cases in this market. MarketsandMarkets expects that increased adoption of explosive growth in data generation across various industry verticals will drive this market towards high growth rate.

The CRM analytics market is broadly segmented by types: Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Contact Center Analytics, Sales Analytics, Web & Social Analytics; By vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail & wholesale, telecommunication & IT, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and transportation & logistics, hospitality, and others; By regions: North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LA), Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Various assumptions have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise of this market. Some of the key assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.

The CRM analytics research report will help the market leaders/new entrants/vendors in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into types, which covers this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.

• This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisition. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 key players in this market.

