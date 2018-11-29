Conveyor Belt Market expected to witness considerable growth and Trends 2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the Middle East Conveyor Belts in its latest report titled, ‘Conveyor Belts Market: Middle East Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026’. Middle East conveyor belts market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value during the forecast period (2016–2026). This is attributed to various factors, regarding which FMI offers detailed insights in its report.

On the basis of product type, the Middle East conveyor belts market has been segmented into metal-reinforced rubber conveyor belt, fabric-reinforced rubber conveyor belt and plastic conveyor belts.

Metal-reinforced rubber conveyor belt segment has been estimated to account for 27.3% value share of the market in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eu-1412

By cover type, Middle East conveyor belts market has been segmented into conductive conveyor belt, abrasion-resistant conveyor belt, heat- and flame- resistant and oil-resistant conveyor belt. Conductive conveyor belt segment has been estimated to account for 13.5% value share in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. However, in terms of value, abrasion-resistant conveyor belt segment is projected to be dominant by 2026, accounting for market share of 37.8%, as compared to heat- and flame- resistant segment, with 28.0% share.

On the basis of application, the Middle East conveyor belts market is segmented into mining, food production industry, commercial, construction industry, electricity generating stations, automotive industry, chemical & fertilisers and packaging industry — among these, mining segment has been estimated to account for value share of 22.9% in 2015, which is projected to decrease to 22.5% by 2026. The commercial segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

By weight, Middle East conveyors belts market is segmented into lightweight, medium-weight and heavyweight — among these, medium-weight segment has been estimated to account for a value share of 49% in 2015, which is projected to increase to 49.5% by 2026. The lightweight segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Browse the full "Conveyor Belts Market: Middle East Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026" market research report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/middle-east-industry-conveyor-belt-market

Factors Driving the Middle East Conveyor Belt Market

Growth of the Middle East conveyors belts market is mainly driven by increasing adoption of automated production lines across various industries and rising number of construction sites in Middle East region. Other trends driving growth include improvement of belt materials in conveyor systems and government initiatives to encourage local food production in the Middle East. High dependence on raw material imports and low profit margins for manufacturers are certain factors restraining growth of conveyor belt market in the Middle East.

Middle East Conveyor Belt Market: Country-wise Analysis

Turkey has been estimated to dominate the Middle East conveyors belts market, with over 35.0% market share in Middle East region in 2015 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2026, followed by KSA (The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and UAE (United Arab Emirates). Among all the countries in Middle East, KSA market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over 2016–2026, followed by UAE. This is mainly attributed to increasing demand from construction and mining industry in KSA and increase in number of mining projects such as limestone production in UAE.

Key Players in Middle East Conveyor Belt Market

Key players in the Middle East conveyor belt market include Al Kuwaiti Industrial Solutions, Arabian Universal, Bridgestone Corporation, ContiTech AG (Continental AG), Derby Conveyor Belts Industry and Trade Inc., FaBa Commercial Services, Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting, Kale Conveyor, Phoenix Conveyor Belts Systems GmbH, Schieffer Magam Industries Ltd., Semperit AG Holding and Ziligen A.S.

Major participants are focusing on collaborations and partnerships with service providers to enter into new markets. These key players are also focusing on expanding their offerings and provide end-to-end solutions, which entails conveyor belt manufacturing, service, and maintenance.

Customized Research Report As per your Requirements @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-eu-1412