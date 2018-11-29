Cell Line Development Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

According to International Agency for Research on Cancer, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030 globally. In recent times, cell line development and its applications are considered as potential tools in oncology research. Cell lines are projected to be used for development of new treatment pathway for various disease including cancer and neurological diseases. According to a latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cell line development market size is anticipated to account for over US$ 7,200 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on cell line development market further projects significant growth potential with CAGR at 7.2% through 2028.

Rapid increase in prevalence of cancer and neurology disorders and lack of efficient treatment solution for these diseases has created the need of more advanced and efficient treatment pathway. Companies and government organizations are investing on research and development activities and are also focusing more on cell line development in search of new cellular pathway to develop novel drugs. The increased spending on biosimilar R&D from exiting biopharmaceutical companies would provide boost to cell line development market.

In recent time the contract research organizations are focusing on cell line development and cell line research activities. According to National Institutes of Health (NIH) the estimated total federal spending on all type of stem cell line research for 2017 is US$ 1.58 Bn. In developing countries like India, government is supporting cell line development through national funding agencies like Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Department of Science and Technology (DST). Regenerative medicines are the next generation treatment solution and Cell Line Development or Cell Culture is a vital part for regenerative medicine. Increasing demand of regenerative medicines in cancer treatment would positively impacting the growth of Cell Line Development market over the forecast period.

The biopharmaceutical companies operating in development of novel drug line are expected to hold promising revenue opportunity in cell line development market.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has segmented the cell line development market based on product type, cell line source type, end user, type of cell line and region.

Product type segment in cell line development market is segmented into media and reagents, equipment and accessories. Reagents and Media are required from incubation to preservation of cell lines. These products are expensive and have repetitive use in cell culture or bio-production. Reagent and media segment in cell line development market is expected witness noteworthy growth in terms of revenue owing to rapid increase in demand in cell culture and cell based assays.

Cell line development market by cell line source is categorized into mammalian cells and non-mammalian cells. Mammalian cell line development is anticipate to witness significant growth in overall cell line development market. This growth of mammalian cells segment in cell line development market is driven by increased production of biologics drugs which require mammalian cells. Increasing antibody production is the major driving factor behind the growth of mammalian cell lines segment in cell line development market. Mammalian cell lines are used to create therapeutic proteins through genetic building and antibodies through viral infection.

For example, Gaucher’s disease, which is a genetic disorder characterized by lack of β-glucocerebrosidase enzyme and can be treated by Cerezyme which is a recombinant enzyme produces in mammalian cell lines. Mammalian cell lines are also useful in production of antibodies and other therapeutic agents such as specific binding proteins that can neutralize disease causing agents in the body. For example Under cell line type segment in cell line development market, recombinant cell line development are the most demanding type of cell line due to large application in biologics production, protein interaction, gene activation, toxicity testing and drug screening. Growing application recombinant cell line development in drug toxicity testing is expected to boost the growth of overall cell line development during the forecast period.

North America and Europe cell line development market will dominate in owing to increasing government funding in cell line development research and rising spending on biosimilar developments. Asia Pacific cell line development market is expected to grow at a high growth rate due to increased number of research organization engaged in novel biologics and biosimilar fastest revenue growth in overall cell line development market. The Asia Pacific region in Cell line development market is anticipate to witness increasing demand of biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicines are expected to boost the growth of the cell line development market.

FMI’s report tracks some of the key companies operating in the cell line development market, such as Selexis SA, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), Lonza (Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.), Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, WuXi Biologics.