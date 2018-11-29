AMRI Hospitals ranks as top multi-specialty health centre in The Week-Hansa survey 2018

One of the most trusted healthcare partners at Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, AMRI Hospitals has been ranked as one of the best private hospitals in The Week-Hansa Survey 2018. It clinched the second rank as the ‘Best Hospital’ in the Eastern region, besides being the ‘Best Private Hospital’, both in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, as per the survey. Redefining excellence in healthcare, AMRI Hospitals has made immense contributions to treat patients with dedication and compassion in the Eastern region.

The Week-Hansa Hospital Survey reviews hospitals on the basis of skilled doctors, healthcare services and technologies present in various departments. With an impressive roaster of 600 doctors, well-trained nursing staff, and more than 1,000 beds, providing treatment backed by latest technologies, AMRI Hospitals has been efficiently taking care of more than 3.5 lakh patients annually.

AMRI operates super specialty hospitals at Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake in Kolkata, along with another at Bhubaneswar, and. The group conducts more than 15,000 successful surgeries each year.

Over the years, AMRI has brought its class to the table, taking up challenges to treat the most complicated cases from India and abroad. AMRI Hospitals has handled many emergency cases, setting a new benchmark in private sector healthcare.

Taking healthcare services to the next level, AMRI Hospitals has played a big part in creating awareness about various diseases. Recently, the group launched a social media campaign to promote lung cancer awareness for the masses. The campaign was intended to create awareness about the disease, and educate people about the importance of avoiding harmful consumables and embracing healthy habits to beat lung cancer.

It also ran a Breast Cancer awareness campaign in October, which included a public counselling session, a walkathon, and an entire month’s worth of social media campaign and online articles.

The AMRI Group is focused on making a difference by ushering in change through steady steps like these. It is headed towards a stable path of growth and aims to add around 700 beds to three healthcare units in the future.

With the experience of more than three decades in the healthcare sector in Kolkata and in Bhubaneswar, AMRI Hospitals have been instrumental in making top notch healthcare services available in the city.