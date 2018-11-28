Soy Protein Market Worth 5,888.4 Million USD By 2022, Says Meticulous Research™

The global Soy Protein Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 5,888.4 million by 2022, mainly driven by “increasing awareness about the benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumer focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from food & beverage industry, and advancement in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation. However, significant preference for animal based protein, fluctuating raw material prices, and increasing consumer preference for soy free products restricts the growth of this market to some extent”, Meticulous Research™ notes in a press release today.

The report also notes that, soy protein isolate is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, “primarily due to increasing demand from food and beverages manufactures, owing to its nutritional and functional properties such as high protein content, neutral taste, and high viscous natures.”

Geographically, North America held the largest share in this market, due to “well-established food and beverage industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and health & wellness trend in the region.”

The key players in this market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), NOW Foods (NOW Health Group, Inc.) (U.S.), Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada), SOTEXPRO SA (France), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (Farbest Brands) (U.S.), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), and CHS Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product type

• Soy Protein Concentrates

• Soy Protein Isolate

• Textured Soy Protein

• Soy Flour, Grits, Chunks

Market by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

• Meat Alternatives

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Infant Foods

• Dairy & Dairy Replacements

• Others

• Animal Feed

• Others

Market by Geography

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

