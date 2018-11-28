Seasonings and Spices Market Report 2018 – Company Assessment and Industry Analysis 2013-2023

Seasonings and spices market is forecasted to reach $30,412.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018–2023. The growth in the market will be led by the increasing awareness on the medical benefits of spices, the rising demand for ethnic cuisines, and the growing popularity of convenience foods.

In terms of product, the seasonings and spices market has been categorized into whole and ground. The whole seasonings and spices market is expected to grow at higher rate over ground, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period. The faster growth of the segment is due to the convenience of processing whole spices, from both the industrial and the residential perspective.

On the basis of end use, the seasonings and spices industry has been categorized into industrial, food service, and retail. Due to the growing usage of seasonings and spices in food processing industries to meet the consumer demand, the industrial sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% and 6.0% in terms of volume and value, respectively, during the forecast period.

The seasonings and spices market is expected to generate largest revenue in Asia-Pacific, accounting $10,439.6 million in 2017. The market is being driven by factors such as the heavy consumption of seasonings and spices in South Asian countries, growing spice consumption in the Far East, and growth in the seasoning and spice production in the Asian countries.

Some of the other key players operating in the seasonings and spices market are Everest Spices, Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt. Ltd., DS Group, Fuchs Group, Paras Spices Pvt. Ltd., Unilever Group, Ajinomoto Group, The British Pepper & Spice Company Limited, Brake Bros Ltd., Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, TRS Group, Camstar Herbs Ltd., and Natco Foods Ltd.