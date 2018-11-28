Pulse Center Introduces The Tomatis Method For The First Time in Dubai

Pulse Therapy and Learning Center

The Pulse Center in Dubai recently introduced the Tomatis Method for the very first time. It is a method that is believed to improve speech and language skills in children and adults. The Tomatis Method was first developed by Dr. Alfred Tomatis in 1960. It was with the belief that the ability to listen affects a person’s written and spoken development. The method encourages people to listen to music that has been modified to stimulate the connection from the ear to the brain.

Children with developmental delays have trouble processing related to the aspect of phonology. With the percentage of children and adolescents suffering from developmental difficulties increasing there are new ways to stimulate or new alternatives in the kind of stimuli used.

The Tomatis Method offers a natural approach to help children with autism and adults suffering from anxiety and depression. It is a sound therapy that improves listening and communication skills.

Hanshini Boolaky Medical Director & Occupational Therapist at The Pulse Center had this to say, “Music can be used as a therapeutic intervention and we find that the Tomatis method is able to train physiological processes. Listening to modified music engages the auditory pathway, cortical level and inhibitory mechanism of limbic and paralimbic areas”.

The basis of the method is that hearing and listening not only considers the ear and external stimuli, but also the mental and neural processes. Music of Mozart is used as the music stimulation and it is believed to have an impact on the existing neurons by strengthening the connection of the neural circuits.

The Tomatis Method is often used in children with developmental delays and difficulties, brain injury and deficit disorders. With the Tomatis Method there are studies that indicate that there is an improvement in listening response, non-verbal response and emotional response.

Hanshini Boolaky further notes that, “We build on each person’s strength and develop their individuality and talents. We focus on the outcomes beyond any limitation, challenge or setback for individuals to realise their true potentials”.

About Us

Pulse Center is an educational and therapy life improvement center in Dubai. Established in 2007 the Center offers a wide range of services which include occupational therapy, speech therapy, listening therapy and psychology. Patients with various conditions such as learning difficulties, motor delays, speech difficulties, dyslexia and behavioural difficulties are welcome at the Center. The services are for children and adults. Pulse Center strives to create a stimulating environment where people are made to feel safe and secure, and where self-esteem is nurtured. For more information, visit their website on http://pulsecenter.ae/en/