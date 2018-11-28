Oxford Auto Insurance Looks for Policies Offering Maximum Coverage

Oxford Auto Insurance shops in more than 15 companies to look for insurance policies that offer comprehensive coverage at affordable rates.

[OAKBROOK, 11/28/2018] — With more than 70 years of experience in the industry, Oxford Auto Insurance has become a trusted name when it comes to car insurance in Illinois. Car and motorcycle owners can depend on the company to find the best coverage at the most affordable price.

Finding Competitive Rates

Oxford Auto Insurance shops in more than 15 companies to compare the rates of insurance policies. The company can provide the lowest rates with the help of multiple companies it tied up with.

Customers may opt for the flexible payment plans offered by Oxford Auto Insurance. The company has some of the lowest down payments in the market. It offers payments as low as $23 monthly. Customers may even change their down payment, first payment date, and lower their monthly payments.

The company also shops for customers requesting for renewal. Oxford Auto Insurance tries its options can to save its customers money upon every renewal.

Choosing the Right Insurance Policies

Some customers may have less than perfect credit. Others may even have a not-so-perfect record. But Oxford Auto Insurance says, “That’s OK!”

The company works with its customers to find the best company and price for their needs. The insurance provider can even help a customer save up to 25 percent.

Oxford Auto Insurance tells its customers, “We’re here to help you search for a low-cost policy that includes coverage that suits your needs.”

The company offers the following insurance types:

• Auto Insurance

• SR-22 Insurance

• Motorcycle Insurance

The agents of Oxford Auto Insurance will hunt for insurance that has the features its customers need.

“Our Chicago insurance rates are the lowest prices available. Let our team go to work for you today,” the company shares.

About Oxford Auto Insurance

Oxford Auto Insurance is one of the leading insurance agencies in Illinois. The company has been serving Chicago for more than 65 years, providing its customers with superior service and the best value. It also offers homeowners and renters insurance.

Visit https://www.oxfordauto.com today for more information.