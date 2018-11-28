Nordic Homeworx – Get Inspired For Your Space With Wood Flooring In Dubai

Nordic Homeworx

Level 12, Sidra Tower

Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 4369 5569

Email: info@nordichomeworx.com

Nordic Homeworx offers inspiration for your space with wood flooring in Dubai. Discover the widest range of natural and pre-finished engineered wooden floors by Kährs of Sweden.

A stunning wooden floor in Dubai can lend an entire space a rich warmth and austere elegance. With a wide spectrum of wooden flooring to choose from, whether it is an urban apartment, country house or vacation lodge, wooden floors never go out of style.

Wooden floors can be made to feel contemporary, inspirational or an expanse of bare wood and it will still elude a richness that cannot be found with any other type of floor. Hardwood flooring will add warmth, style and value to any home. Wooden floors come in a variety of styles, colours and wood species. It is versatile and the appearance can be transformed to suit a modern look, classic, traditional or contemporary look.

Nordic Homeworx is the exclusive representative of Kährs in the UAE. The company has since developed a strong passion for the Kährs brand, and combined with innovative thinking is committed to maintaining the highest quality standards.

Wooden floors are excellent flooring type for rooms on the first and second floor that have limited moisture. Homeowners can purchase prefinished or unfinished wooden floors. Prefinished wooden floors have a coating to protect it and can be installed straight from the manufacturer.

“Whatever the type of wooden flooring you choose, with proper care and maintenance it will last longer and maintain its beautiful appearance”, says the Director of Nordic Homeworx. “Before choosing wooden floors, think about the foot traffic. What is the look you want for your home?”

Wooden floors in Dubai are only growing in popularity because of its stylish and sustainable features. They are easy to maintain and can take a lot of wear and tear. It is a quality and true style that will never go out of fashion. It makes wooden flooring in Dubai the perfect flooring choice that is meant to inspire any space.

About Us

Nordic Homeworx was established in 2006 in Dubai. With the primary goal of bringing high quality Swedish wood flooring to the region, the Company is the exclusive distributor of Kährs. The flooring company has established its brand in the country while paying homage to Nordic heritage. Visit our website for more information on https://nordichomeworx.com/