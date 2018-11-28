Key Insights of Future Prospects of Dural Graft Market During 2018-2026

Dura is a thick membrane made of dense connective tissue that surrounds the brain and the spinal cord. It is the outermost layer of the meninges that protect the central nervous system. The main function of the dura is to protect the brain and the spinal cord. It is responsible for maintaining cerebrospinal fluid intact. A number of medical conditions involve damage to the dura. Some of them include, subdural hematoma and epidural hematoma. Other situations that may damage the dura include, removal of brain tumor and treatment of neuralgia. In general the dura is sealed using sutures or surgical sealant. However, when there is a deficiency of the dura, a dural graft may be used to replace the membrane.

There are several choices for dural grafts that include xenogeneic dural graft, allogeneic dural graft and synthetic dural grafts. Another most common replacement for dural graft include autologous grafts. The autologous grafts are derived from the patient’s pericardium while the xenogeneic dural graft is derived from bovine pericardium. The Allogenic dural graft is derived from the cadaver dura. Autologous dural graft and xenogeneic dural graft are the most preferred types of dural grafts by healthcare professionals and patients. Although, xenogeneic dural grafts have a major risk factor of being prone to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) a rare degenerative and fatal disease, they are more flexible, easily suturable, safe, and cost-effective material for duraplasty as a dural substitute. While the synthetic dural graft is the least preferred due to a number of complications and risks associated with it.

Xenogeneic dural grafts are often associated with adverse effects such as graft dissolution, encapsulation, foreign body reaction, scarring and adhesion formation. Development of nanofibrous matrices that are composed of biodegradable nanoscale fibers can be a potential replacement for lost dura. Although nanofibrous matrices have been previously investigated for applications in soft tissue repair, few studies have attempted to use such a scaffold for healing of the dura mater.

The Global Dural Graft market is classified on the basis of product type, end user and region:

Based on the Product Type, Dural Graft market is segmented into following:

Xenograft

Allograft

Synthetic Grafts

Based on the End User, Dural Graft market is segment as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Specialty hospitals

Growing focus on neurosurgery in the healthcare industry is the major driving force for the dural graft market. Increasing number of neurosurgery is driving the growth of the Dural Graft market globally. However, recent product recalls could hinder the growth of the Dural Graft market during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, global Dural Graft market is segmented into six major regions that include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the most lucrative Dural Graft market owing to the rapid development and investment in healthcare particularly the neurosurgical departments. A number of manufacturers offer dural grafts that are available and distributed worldwide. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region for the growth of the Dural Graft market. Asia-Pacific is the emerging Dural Graft market due the extensively expanding healthcare industry in the region particularly India and China.

Key participants operating in the Dural Graft market are: Cook Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B Braun, Cousin Biotech, Natus Medical Incorporated, Tissuemed Ltd, Vostra GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Aesculap, Inc., Baxter International Inc., and others.