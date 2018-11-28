Global Engineered T Cells Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018-2024

“The Infinium Global Research analyses the Engineered T Cells Market [by type (tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, T cell receptor, and chimeric antigen receptor), application (lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and leukaemia), end user (hospitals, cancer research centers, clinics)] over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Engineered T Cells Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Engineered T Cells.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Engineered T Cells Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Engineered T Cells Market are Autolus Limited, Precision Bioscience, Pfizer Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cells Medica Limited, Oxford Biomedica PLC, Elli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc.(KITE PHARMA INC.), and Juno Therapeutics, Inc.”

Cell Medica Acquired WT1 Cancer Immunotherapy from Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

June 2017, Cell Medica announced the acquisition of Catapult Therapy TCR Limited, a subsidiary of Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult), and the beginning of collaboration established cell therapy manufacturing for Cell Medica at CGT Catapult’s GMP manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK. Catapult Therapy TCR Ltd is a special purpose company set up by CGT Catapult, UCL Business and Imperial Innovations, and managed by CGT Catapult, for the development of the WT1 T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy discovered through research at University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London. The WT1-TCR cell therapy enhanced the immune system to fight cancer by genetically engineering the patient’s T cells to target WT1, a tumor-associated antigen which is expressed in both solid tumors and blood cancers.

Growing Incidence of Different Types of Cancers and Autoimmune Diseases Promote Growth in Engineered T Cells Market

Growing incidence of different types of cancers and autoimmune diseases are driving the growth of the Engineered T cells market. Besides this, advantages offered by engineered T cell therapies above traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy are the major factors boosting the market growth for the same. Additionally, increase approach to medical insurance fuels the demand for Engineered T cells market. On the contrary, the potential risk of engineered T cell treatments and the high cost of treatments obstruct the growth of this market.

The North America Region to Contribute Its Growth in Engineered T Cells Market

As per the geographies, North America is expected to acquire the maximum market share during the forecast period. Due to the rise in the occurrence of cancer and the existence of well-established biopharmaceutical companies & advanced biotech research facilities is driving the growth of engineered T cell market in the North America region. Furthermore, government enthusiasm to modernize healthcare infrastructure growth in a number of biopharmaceutical start-ups in Asia-pacific region is anticipated to support the growth of engineered T cells market in this region.