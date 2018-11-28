Fiber Laser To Manufacture More Effective And Productive Truck Trailers!

The usage of fiber laser in manufacturing of truck trailers is a major trend in the truck trailer manufacturing industry. It is proven that usage of fiber laser doubles the productivity of trailer manufacturer’s metal cutting process. The advantage truck trailer manufacturers have by using fiber laser is that they can have a higher extent of in-house control over trailer production and save the expense of putting work out to sheet metal subcontractors. Another advantage is that they can optimize the processes of prototyping and design processes and bring new products to market faster. Yet another advantage of the fiber laser is that machining is much faster, while being cost-effective. Trailer manufacturer Indespension, at its factory in Bolton, Lancashire, England, replaced its ageing CO2 laser-powered machine with a with a Bystronic ByStar Fiber 6520 fiber laser profiling center, after which their productivity doubled.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL TRUCK TRAILER MARKET AT $25 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost one-third of the global market share. China was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the market share.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global truck trailer market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, truck transportation companies are widely using robotics solutions to reduce delivery time and costs. It enables truck transportation companies move boxes and containers in and out of semitrailers and ocean freight containers, irrespective of its shape and size. Robotics mainly helps truck transportation companies reduce labor costs while speeding up shipment processing and delivery times. Therefore, courier delivery, logistics and material handling companies such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx are testing robotic loading and unloading of irregular parcels. For instance, DHL started testing Baxter and Sawyer robots for co-packing and value-added tasks, such as packaging, assembly, kitting, and pre-retail services, in 2016. Earlier, material handling systems company Wynright Corporation had launched the Robotic Truck Unloader (RTU) in 2013. It is an autonomous robotic machine that can be used to unload floor-loaded products from truck trailers or ocean freight containers..

Green Dane Limited Partnership was the largest competitor in the truck trailer market in 2017, with revenues of $685 million for the fiscal year 2016.

The truck trailer market is segmented into Automobile Trailers; Boat Trailers; Logging Trailers; and Others – Truck Trailer.

Automobile Trailers industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing motor vehicle bodies and cabs or manufacturing truck, automobile and utility trailers, truck trailer chassis, detachable trailer bodies, and detachable trailer chassis.

Boat Trailers industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in the manufacturing of new and used motor boats and other watercraft, marine supplies, and outboard motors.

Logging Trailers industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing logging trailers.

Others – Truck Trailer industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing truck trailers for other than automobile trailers, boat trailers and logging trailers.

