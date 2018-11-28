Digitalization Of Office Administrative Services Market

Office Administrative Services Market Size:

The global office administrative services market was valued at $71 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $25.16 billion or 35.43% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $19.45 billion or 27.40% of the global office administrative services market.

Office Administrative Services Market Overview:

Emerging technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), cloud computing and software as a service are offering office administrative applications. These applications offer solutions for billing, sales and other functions in an organization. Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Invoice2go and Intacct.

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for one-third of the market share. The USA was the largest country accounting for nearly 30% of the global office administrative services market.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-administrative-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, activity based working has been growing in recent years. In this type of an office set-up, staff members elect a work place for themselves depending on the field they want to work on. Different workspaces are assigned to different tasks that include collaboration, research or socializing. This set-up enables to enhance productivity and efficiency for a few workers. It also improves the work satisfaction level among employees.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=365&type=smp

The office administrative services market is segmented into Administrative Management Services; Business Management Services; Hospitality Management Services; Health Management Services; and Others.

Administrative Management Services- establishments that provide administrative management services are part of this industry.

Business Management Services- establishments that provide business management services are part of this industry.

Hospitality Management Services- establishments that provide hospitality management services are part of this industry.

Health Management Services- establishments that provide health management services are part of this industry.

Others- establishments that provide other services such as office management are part of this industry.

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company