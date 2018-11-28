Cosmetic Surgery And Procedures Market Outlook 2018 Globally, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Cosmetic Surgery And Procedures Market Report, By Type And Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis And Forecast Up To 2024“ Cosmetic surgery and procedure market was valued at ~USD 35 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Cosmetic Surgery And Procedures Market Analysis:

The global increase in population also results in an increased demand for antiaging cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Owing to its distinctive viscoelastic and moisturizing properties coupled with lower toxicity levels, demand for hyaluronic acid products are directly affected by growing application in minimally invasive antiaging solutions.

Growing aesthetic awareness among the population and increasing medical tourism in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America due to developing healthcare infrastructure & affordable treatments are likely to propel the market.

Cosmetic Surgery And Procedures Market Segmentation Based On:

By Type of Services:

1. Surgical

2. Non-surgical

By Geography:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Leading Partners of Cosmetic Surgery And Procedures Market:

Allergan plc, Merz Pharma, Nestle, Cutera, Cynosure Inc, Ipsen, Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson, Sinclair IS Pharma, Lumenis, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Syneron Medicals among others and among other.

