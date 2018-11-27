Windows 10 October Update breaks Apple’s iCloud shared Album Syncing

Windows 10’s October 2018 update is turning out to be the nightmare for various users. If you have installed iCloud then Microsoft won’t offer any update to you. Besides this, if you have installed F5 VPN software then you may face trouble. All such information was released by Microsoft and if you need more info about this then read on Windows 10 update history page. Although Microsoft announced the latest improvements from time to time but this latest update has grabbed millions of users’ attention.

According to Microsoft, Apple iCloud version 7.7.0.27 is also not compatible with the latest update. Microsoft has re-released the update but still, the nightmare is far from over. The latest update is still the unfixed bug as it is causing problems for iOS app developers.

There are various users that were too happy to point out that every Windows 10 update has never rolled out smoothly at the first time. Surprisingly, the actual truth is that Windows 10 version 1809 is the worst so far. This is because there is a ZIP manhandling bug that is responsible for file disappearance.

Fortunately, this update also has affected testers as Microsoft has pulled out the update from public servers. Users will face trouble when they update or synchronize Shared Albums after upgrading. Besides this, if you try installing iCloud on the October update then definitely, you will see an error message “iCloud for Windows require Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or earlier. ”

Actually, Microsoft has placed an “upgrade block” on systems that have previously installed iCloud. If due to any reason, you have installed iCloud then it is recommended by Microsoft not to upgrade to the October update with the downloadable Update Assistant tool. If you bypass the block and upgrade anyway then be ready to deal with buggy iCloud behavior. Those iCloud users who have clicked on “Check for updates” then they have to deal with this bug.

The tech giant is also saying that it is working with Apple to make a future version of iCloud more compatible. Its website is also saying that systems with F5 VPN clients installed may lose network connectivity especially when VPN service is in a split tunnel configuration. If you have upgraded to October 2018 update then you can force entire system traffic through the tunnel to resolve this glitch.

To prevent Windows Update from updating systems Microsoft has put an “upgrade block” with F5 VPN installed. Although, it is expected that Microsoft is working on a resolution to this problem. Worry-Free Business Security and the systems with Trend Micro OfficeScan also have upgrade blocks in place at the moment, as do systems with HD4000 series GPUs and AMD Radeon HD2000. The systems with mapped network drives will automatically install the update so those users need not to worry about anything.

For Windows 10 users, glitches with iCloud are not the end of the world. The people that are attempting to install iCloud on a new system right after the downloading Windows 10 October 2018 update won’t be able to access this service without having to resort web browser. If you want to be on the safe side in the present era of mobile app development then you have to wait a bit more but at this point, it is not safer to install the update. Microsoft claims that it is working with Apple to create a compatible version of iCloud and that will be included in the upcoming release. Well, don’t worry as you need not to wait for too long.

