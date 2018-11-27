Phenolic Resin market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 27, 2018: This report studies the global Phenolic Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Phenolic Resin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Hexion
- Hitachi Chemical
- Sumitomo Bakelite
- BASF
- AkzoNobel
- Owens Corning
- Ashland
- Arclin Inc
- DIC Corporation
- Kolon Industries
- Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material
- Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd
- Changshu South-East Plastic Co., Ltd
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-phenolic-resin-market-research-report-2018/request-sample
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Resol Resin
- Novolac Resin
- Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electronics
- Others
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-phenolic-resin-market-research-report-2018
Table of Contents
1 Phenolic Resin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phenolic Resin
1.2 Phenolic Resin Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resin Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Phenolic Resin Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Resol Resin
1.2.3 Novolac Resin
Others
1.3 Global Phenolic Resin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Phenolic Resin Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Phenolic Resin Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Phenolic Resin Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Phenolic Resin (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Phenolic Resin Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Phenolic Resin Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com