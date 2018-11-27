Phenolic Resin market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 27, 2018: This report studies the global Phenolic Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Phenolic Resin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hexion

Hitachi Chemical

Sumitomo Bakelite

BASF

AkzoNobel

Owens Corning

Ashland

Arclin Inc

DIC Corporation

Kolon Industries

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd

Changshu South-East Plastic Co., Ltd

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Resol Resin

Novolac Resin

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

1 Phenolic Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phenolic Resin

1.2 Phenolic Resin Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resin Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Phenolic Resin Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Resol Resin

1.2.3 Novolac Resin

Others

1.3 Global Phenolic Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Phenolic Resin Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Phenolic Resin Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Phenolic Resin Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Phenolic Resin (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Phenolic Resin Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Phenolic Resin Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

